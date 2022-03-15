Legacy Minerals : Large Low Sulphidation System Highlighted by GA-IP Survey

Results and Implications

The GA-IP survey has defined a large area which exhibits elevated and anomalous chargeability and resistivity responses over a 2km strike length. Zones of elevated chargeability and resistivity are found proximal to interpreted and known veins and mineralisation within the Bethungra and Cowcumbala Volcanics (Figures 2 - 6).

Results returned from the GA-IP survey indicate correlation between chargeability and observed clay alteration in the Bethungra volcanics, as well as with historical Mee Mar prospecting pits (Figures 4 & 5) and mapped veining that has strong gold, silver and base-metal intersections reported in historic drill holes (e.g. HB4: 3m at 1.13g/t Au, 15.8g/t Ag and 7.2% Pb+Zn from 69m). Chargeable anomalies within the Bethungra rhyolites and dacites that have been identified in the central and western parts of survey area are of significant interest as they present a contrast to the interpreted resistive bedrock lithology.

Resistive anomalies have also been shown to occur with known veining and surface gold mineralisation at Bauloora North (Figures 2 & 3), the Mee Mar vein and at Bauloora East (Figure 6). Resistive anomalies may represent quartz veining and/or zones of silica alteration associated with gold and silver mineralisation. These resistive targets may represent the response of an extensive low-sulphidationquartz-carbonate vein system.

Target areas of interest extend along strike (north and south) and to the east of the current survey. The Company is currently assessing plans to extend the survey to these areas in the future. The limited drilling at the Bauloora project and the anomalies defined through the GA-IP survey have highlighted the untested prospectivity. Significantly, the Company interprets high levels of the low sulphidation system to be preserved due to the presence of sinter related lithology, and diagnostic vein textures and geochemistry. This Project therefore, represents an excellent opportunity for a shallow high-grade gold and silver discovery to be made.

Grab Sample Rock Textures