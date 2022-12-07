|
EQS-News: Legacy Minerals Ltd
Legacy Minerals gears up for diamond drilling at Bauloora
07.12.2022 / 20:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
07.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Legacy Minerals Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|AU0000165383
|EQS News ID:
|1507775
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1507775 07.12.2022 CET/CEST