Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Legal & General Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Legal & General : Bristol City Council secures £350m investment from Legal & General for Bristol Temple Island Regeneration

06/21/2021 | 03:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 Jun 2021

Legal & General announces that it has agreed terms with Bristol City Council to invest £350m into Bristol Temple Island, transforming the disused site into a vibrant new urban quarter. With a focus on social inclusion through affordable housing, training and employment opportunities, Temple Island will support the city's plans to build back better and back the creation of 2,000 new jobs

Using the UK's pensions and savings to drive economic growth in the region - post-COVID - Temple Island will complement the wider 'Temple Quarter' partnership, which includes Bristol City Council, the University of Bristol and Network Rail. Legal & General is already a significant investor Bristol, having committed £310m to nearby Build to Rent and modular housing schemes, alongside commercial real estate, such as a Civil Service hub and the Quayside Bristol office development.

Legal & General's new development will bring forward a resilient city centre offer in the face of current structural changes in working, retailing and leisure. The Temple Island scheme will enable the growth and innovation stemming from the University's neighbouring new Innovation Campus by providing incubator space, affordable housing and new employment opportunities for the local knowledge economy.

Designed by Zaha-Hadid Architects (ZHA), Temple Island will include a large capacity conference centre and exhibition space, a 345-room hotel, 550 new homes (including 220 new affordable homes) and two major Grade A office buildings. As part of its commitment to tackle the growing climate crisis, Legal & General's scheme at Bristol Temple Island will be heated by a District Heating Scheme provided by Bristol City Council and the buildings will target a minimum of BREEAM Excellent status.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Legal & General has stepped up its commitment to supporting the UK's economic and social resurgence by committing significant capital towards the levelling up agenda. This year alone, it has deployed over £2bn into transformational schemes, such as its new innovation district; ID Manchester, and into urban regeneration projects such as Bristol Temple Island. In partnership with forward thinking universities and local authorities, Legal & General has now invested over £30bn into major urban regeneration schemes in areas such as Manchester, Oxford, Cardiff and Newcastle, using the UK's pension and savings to drive the economic recovery in these cities.

Following the agreement of terms, Legal & General will be launching the first phase of its public consultation on the plans for Temple Island. Over the coming months, Legal & General wants to understand residents, businesses and community groups' aspirations for the site and together develop a shared vision for this important part of the city.

Legal & General is committed to engaging widely with the local community as it starts to develop the plans for Temple Island beyond this initial high-level agreement with Bristol City Council.

Further details about the initial phase of public consultation will be released over the summer.

Our investment partnerships in cities such as Oxford, Manchester, Cardiff and Newcastle are already delivering at pace, and likewise our vision for the Temple Island will deliver a much-needed new quarter in Bristol. The conference centre will attract delegates from around the world, whilst the offices and affordable homes will meet an urgent local need and support new ways of living, post-pandemic.

We have been attracted by Bristol City Council's commitment to become a 'city for all'. aligning with our ambitions to level up across UK regions and cities, using the power of pensions. Alongside, we firmly believe this development offers a perfect complement to Bristol University's new Innovation Campus, providing space to incubate new talent and start up companies coming out of the university.

Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General

This investment is welcome to deliver a much needed boost to jobs and economic growth in Bristol as we recover from the pandemic. The development in Temple Quarter will deliver affordable homes that will play a significant role in bringing people and families to the city centre, within easy active-travel access to jobs and leisure. This development is a step forward in our commitment to stretching targets on affordable homes as well as a balanced response to the linked and fundamental challenges of housing, jobs and climate. We are delighted to be delivering through collaboration with our key partners, Legal and General, alongside the University of Bristol and Network Rail

Marvin Rees, mayor of Bristol

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
03:59aLEGAL & GENERAL  : Bristol City Council secures £350m investment from Legal & Ge..
PU
06/17LEGAL & GENERAL  : Railways Pension Schemes Trustees appoints Legal & General to..
PU
06/17LEGAL & GENERAL  : completes a £130 million buy-in with the QinetiQ Pension Sche..
PU
06/17LEGAL & GENERAL  : establishes partnership with Sir Michael Marmot to address UK..
PU
06/16LEGAL & GENERAL  : supports LGBT+ young people's charity in tackling bullying
PU
06/15THE GENDER PARADOX : women aware of state health and welfare limitations yet gro..
PU
06/15LEGAL & GENERAL  : updates Covid-19 contact and recovery underwriting restrictio..
PU
06/15LEGAL & GENERAL  : Adviser mortgage search activity in May presents first signs ..
PU
06/15CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY  : Legal & General asset manager ousts four companies over c..
AQ
06/15LEGAL & GENERAL  : LGIM renews pressure on companies to provide climate accounta..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 567 M 82 273 M 82 273 M
Net income 2021 1 884 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
Net Debt 2021 1 124 M 1 552 M 1 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 6,99%
Capitalization 16 065 M 22 166 M 22 188 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 099
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 303,41 GBX
Last Close Price 270,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC1.73%22 166
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.48.71%63 971
KKR & CO. INC.39.27%32 807
AMUNDI SA11.53%17 832
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.25.77%15 851
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.40.39%15 651