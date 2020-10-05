Log in
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
News 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global investors raise environmental concerns over Indonesia jobs bill


10/05/2020 | 06:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past an Aviva logo outside the company's head office in the city of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Global investors managing $4.1 trillion (3.2 trillion pounds) in assets have written to Indonesia's government to express concerns that a flagship "Job Creation" bill that is due to come before parliament on Monday will have damaging consequences for the environment.

Among 35 investors to sign the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, were Aviva Investors, Legal & General Investment Management, the Church of England Pensions Board and Netherlands-based asset manager Robeco.

"While we recognize the necessity for reform of business law in Indonesia we have concerns about the negative impact of certain environmental protection measures affected by the Omnibus Bill on Job Creation," Peter van der Werf, senior engagement specialist at Robeco, said in a statement. 

(Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 0.87% 290.1 Delayed Quote.-31.31%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC 0.28% 196.3434 Delayed Quote.-35.38%

Financials
Sales 2020 8 207 M 10 632 M 10 632 M
Net income 2020 1 492 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net Debt 2020 4 027 M 5 217 M 5 217 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
Yield 2020 9,11%
Capitalization 11 622 M 15 042 M 15 056 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 542
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 250,98 GBX
Last Close Price 195,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-35.38%15 042
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-4.04%37 134
AMUNDI-12.37%14 417
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.02%10 165
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-16.41%9 920
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-21.13%8 822
