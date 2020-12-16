Log in
Legal & General : Brilliant Solutions adds Legal & General Home Finance to new equity release panel

12/16/2020 | 06:34am EST
16 Dec 2020

Legal & General Home Finance has joined Brilliant Solutions' newly formed lifetime mortgage panel. Members will now have access to Legal & General's product range, which includes its Flexible Lifetime Mortgage, Optional Payment Lifetime Mortgage and Income Lifetime Mortgage.

Brilliant Solutions is setting up the later life proposition after recognising the need to support its members in offering greater choice in the equity release market.

The Flexible Lifetime Mortgage allows clients with either a small mortgage, or no mortgage, to release the money tied up in their property without having to move home or make monthly payments. The loan provides homeowners with a tax-free cash sum which they can draw as and when they need to.

The Optional Payment Lifetime Mortgage allows clients to choose to pay some, or all, of the monthly interest and they can also stop making monthly payments at any time. Finally, the Income Lifetime Option allows later life homeowners to release the money tied up in their property with a regular monthly income for a fixed term of 10, 15, 20 or 25 years.

As greater numbers of homeowners look to release equity from their home, we are delighted to join the new equity release panel and offer our range of flexible lifetime mortgage products to Brilliant Solutions.

We look forward to offering flexibility and choice to the brokers working with Brilliant Solutions and to help more people make the most of their retirement.

Marie Catch, head of mortgage broker sales at Legal & General Home Finance

The addition of the Legal and General lifetime mortgage range is an important milestone for our later life lending support for our brokers. The product set is customer centric and no doubt it will help us and brokers using our club deliver better solutions for borrowers, thanks to their flexibility and competitive pricing.

Matthew Arena, Managing Director at Brilliant Solutions

Notes to editors

The information contained in this press release is intended solely for journalists and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions.

A lifetime mortgage is a loan secured against a client's home. A lifetime mortgage can reduce an inheritance and may affect a client's state benefits. There may be cheaper ways to borrow money,

About Legal & General

Established in 1836, Legal & General is one of the UK's leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with international businesses in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With over £1.2 trillion in total assets under management at 31 December 2019, we are the UK's largest investment manager for corporate pension schemes and a UK market leader in pension de-risking, life insurance, workplace pensions and retirement income.

About Legal & General Retail Retirement

Legal & General Retail Retirement (LGRR)'s mission is to help its customers lead longer, healthier, happier lives. We believe everyone should be able to have a 'more colourful retirement'.

The Division comprises the Group's individual annuity, lifetime mortgage and care solutions businesses. In 2019, LGRR wrote £970 million of annuity premiums and issued £965 million of lifetime mortgages.

Legal & General Home Finance Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Legal & General Group plc. Registered in England and Wales number 04896447. Registered office: One Coleman Street, London, EC2R 5AA. Legal & General Home Finance Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

Further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 11:34:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
