Legal & General : Caring for Britain report

Caring for Britain

Journeys through care

The stories

The stories in this report show that there is much more to be done to support older adults. They also show that there is some ground‑breaking thinking, research and delivery happening right now. This report also contains the stories of real people, who have shown great courage to share how their lives have changed during their care journeys. The authors are grateful to Tony Watts, leader of EngAgeNet, for his work in writing the personal stories, based on interviews he conducted during the spring and summer of 2020 - for this reason, and decades of campaigning for older adults, the 'last word', of the report belongs to Tony.

Legal & General Thought

Leadership Commitment

A vigorous national debate, about the issues that affect our customers, colleagues and shareholders, is an important part of national life.

We want to stimulate the big conversations and ideas that can contribute to the progress of our society and our economy.

Legal & General is delighted to support the work of Think Tanks and of academics and specialists in areas relevant to our business.

As part of our commitment to encourage debate and freedom of speech we exercise no editorial control over the conclusions or recommendations made by our contributing authors.