Legal & General : Full press release and analyst pack PDF

Cash generation defined as net release from operations and Capital generation defined as Solvency II operational surplus generation. Growth shown on continuing operations.

Solvency II coverage ratio on a "proforma view". In previous years, the capital position was shown on a "shareholder view", where the contribution from the final salary pension schemes was excluded from the group position. The impact of excluding the contribution is now less than 1% and so, going forward we will just report on a proforma basis.

EPS excludes 2019/2020 mortality reserve releases and the financial impact of the Mature Savings disposal in 2020.

The Group uses a number of Alternative Performance Measures (including operating profit, net release from operations, return on equity and LGIM AUM) to enhance understanding of the Group's performance. These are defined in the glossary, on pages 94 to 98 of this report.

"In 2021, cash and capital generation and book value per share were all up over 10% year on year, and we delivered EPS of 34.19p, DPS of 18.45p and a return on equity of 20.5%. We have a track record of value creation and a longstanding commitment to Inclusive Capitalism and ESHG. The expected reform of Solvency II, the roll-out of the UK government's levelling up programme, and our growing international businesses underscore our confidence in our ability to continue delivering on a broad range of profitable growth opportunities."

LGIM AUM up 11% to £1.4tn, of which £479bn (34%) is International

On track to achieve our cumulative cash and capital ambitions of

2021 Results: Post tax profit exceeds £2bn for the first time, with EPS of 34p, up 19% on 2019, and ROE of 20%

Profit before tax attributable to equity holders is an Alternative Performance Measure and represents Adjusted profit before tax attributable to equity holders as defined on page 94.

LGI investment variance is the formulaic impact of rising (positive) and falling (negative) interest rates on the discount rate (both UK and US) used to calculate LGI reserves.

Operating profit is an Alternative Performance Measure and represents Group adjusted operating profit as defined on page 94.

From 1 January 2021, the Workplace Savings administration business has transferred to LGRR, where it complements LGRR's retirement solutions offering and retail customer focus; LGIM continues to manage the assets and earn the asset management profit from this business. 2020 financials have been restated accordingly.

Legal & General Group PLC Preliminary Management Report 2021

Stock Exchange Release

9 March 2022

2021 Financial performance

Income statement

Legal & General has delivered another strong set of results, with operating profit excluding mortality releases up 11% to £2,262m (2020: £2,041m), consistent with the "double-digit" guidance we provided at H1. This marks a return to our long- term rate of growth, having been resilient through the pandemic. Our diversified business model benefitted from the post pandemic economic recovery and easing of restrictions over 2021 to deliver strong earnings. All five businesses are well positioned to execute on compelling structural market opportunities to deliver further profitable growth.

LGRI delivered operating profit of £1,154m (2020: £1,229m), underpinned by the performance of our growing annuity portfolio. We remained disciplined on pricing and executed well, writing £7,176m1 of global PRT at attractive Solvency II new business margins. Our ability to originate alternative assets provides us with optionality and a strong competitive advantage. We can use these assets to win new business at attractive margins and / or to increase yields on our back-book.

LGC operating profit increased by 68% to £461m (2020: £275m) and is up 27% on pre-COVID levels (2019: £363m). This growth is

driven by strong performance in our alternative asset portfolio, where operating profit increased to £350m (2020: £112m) as a result of a bounce-back in the housebuilding market and valuation increases from the continued maturing of the underlying investments in our clean energy and venture capital portfolios.

LGIM delivered operating profit growth of 4% to £422m (2020: £407m), reflecting increased revenues, which surpassed £1bn for the

first time. Revenue growth was driven by strong external net flows of £34.6bn (2020: £20.4bn), and an increased focus on higher margin areas such as thematic ETFs, Multi-asset and Real Assets. LGIM is continuing to grow internationally, with 85% (£29.5bn) of external net flows originated outside the UK. Assets under management increased by 11% to £1,421.5bn (2020: £1,278.9bn), of which £479bn (34%) is International AUM. The cost income ratio (58%) remains broadly flat as we continue to invest in and modernise the business, whilst balancing this with careful cost control (2020: 57%).

LGRR operating profit increased 9% to £352m (2020: £322m), supported by the ongoing release from the retail annuity portfolio. Individual annuities delivered 5% growth in new business against 2020, and retirement lending volumes 7% growth, as these markets continued to recover following the impact of the COVID pandemic. Workplace Savings net flows were up £0.7bn to £8.5bn (2020: £7.8bn), driven by continued client wins and increased contributions.

LGI operating profit increased 42% to £268m (2020: £189m), reflecting strong new business growth in UK retail protection supported by a benefit from modelling refinements to the liability discount rate in the UK. This was partially offset by adverse mortality claims in the US where experience exceeded the provision set up in 2020. This trend has been consistently reported across the US life sector. Our 2021 result includes a £57m provision for potential COVID mortality impacts in 2022.

Profit before tax attributable to equity holders2 was £2,488m (2020: £1,788m), reflecting positive investment variance of £233m

(2020: £(394)m). The positive investment variance in LGI (£111m) is from the formulaic impact of rising interest rates on LGI reserves. However, the negative investment variance of 2020 has not been fully reversed as longer-duration interest rates have not moved meaningfully in 2021. We have also seen strong portfolio performance in the annuity portfolio.

Balance sheet and asset portfolio

The Group's Solvency II operational surplus generation from continuing operations was up 12% at £1,636m (2020: £1,460m).

New business strain was £(354)m (2020: £(302)m) which results in a net surplus generation of £1,282m (2020: £1,190m). UK PRT volume has been written at a capital strain of less than 4%.

The Group reported a Solvency II coverage ratio3 of 187% at the end of 2021 (FY 2020: 175%) which, in addition to the contribution from net surplus generation, reflects the impact of market movements, principally from the non-economic impact of higher interest rates on the valuation of our balance sheet4, partially offset by payment of the 2020 final and 2021 interim dividend (£1,063m) and the redemption of £300m of subordinated debt.

Our IFRS return on equity of 20.5% reflects the impact of operating profit growth and underlying positive investment performance (2020: 17.3%).5

Our diversified, actively managed annuity portfolio has continued to perform resiliently with no defaults. The annuity portfolio's direct investments continue to perform strongly, with 99.8% of scheduled cash-flowspaid year to date, reflecting the high quality of our counterparty exposure.

£7.2bn of global PRT includes a £925m Assured Payment Policy (An insurance policy that provides the pension scheme with protection against investment-related risk) for Legal &

General's Group UK Pension. Profit before tax attributable to equity holders is an Alternative Performance Measure and represents Adjusted profit before tax attributable to equity holders as defined on page 94. Solvency II coverage ratio on a "proforma view". Incorporates the impact of recalculating the Transitional Measures for Technical Provisions (TMTP) as at 31 December 2021. For example, UK 10 year Gilts at 0.97% at the end of the period, having increased 77bps between 31 December 2020 and 30 December 2021. Calculated using annualised profit for the year and average equity attributable to the owners of the parent of £9,994m.

3