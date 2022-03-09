Legal & General : Full press release and analyst pack PDF
Legal & General Group PLC Preliminary Management Report 2021
Stock Exchange Release
9 March 2022
2021 Results: Post tax profit exceeds £2bn for the first time, with EPS of 34p, up 19% on 2019, and ROE of 20%
Strong financial performance1
Profit after tax2 of £2,050m, up 28% (2020: £1,607m)
EPS3 of 34.19p, up 72% on 2020 (19.84p) and up 19% on 2019 (28.66p)
Return on equity of 20.5%(2020: 17.3%)
Operating profit of £2,262m, up 11%(2020: £2,041m)4
Solvency II coverage ratio5 of 187% (2020: 175%)
As at 7th March 2022 we estimate the coverage ratio was 198%6
Full year dividend of 18.45p, up 5% (2020: 17.57p), consistent with our stated ambition
Growing contribution to our five-year(2020-2024) ambitions7
Cash generation of £1.7bn, up 12%. Capital generation of £1.6bn, up 12%
On track to achieve our cumulative cash and capital ambitions of £8.0-9.0bn by 2024
On track to achieve our cumulative dividend ambition of £5.6-5.9bn by 2024
Good new business volumes and strong net flows
Global PRT new business premiums of £7.2bn(2020: £8.8bn)
LGC alternative AUM up 10% to £3.4bn(2020: £3.1bn)
LGIM AUM up 11% to £1.4tn, of which £479bn (34%) is International
LGIM external net flows of £34.6bn, 85% from International clients, up 70%(2020: £20.4bn)
Individual annuity premiums up 5% to £957m(2020: £910m)
Lifetime mortgage and retirement interest only advances up 7% to £848m(2020: £791m)
LGI UK & US retail protection annual premiums up 14% to £291m(2020: £255m)
"In 2021, cash and capital generation and book value per share were all up over 10% year on year, and we delivered EPS of 34.19p, DPS of 18.45p and a return on equity of 20.5%. We have a track record of value creation and a longstanding commitment to Inclusive Capitalism and ESHG. The expected reform of Solvency II, the roll-out of the UK government's levelling up programme, and our growing international businesses underscore our confidence in our ability to continue delivering on a broad range of profitable growth opportunities."
Sir Nigel Wilson, Group Chief Executive
The Group uses a number of Alternative Performance Measures (including operating profit, net release from operations, return on equity and LGIM AUM) to enhance understanding of the Group's performance. These are defined in the glossary, on pages 94 to 98 of this report.
Profit after tax attributable to equity holders.
EPS excludes 2019/2020 mortality reserve releases and the financial impact of the Mature Savings disposal in 2020.
2020 operating profit of £2,041m excludes one-off mortality release of £177m.
Solvency II coverage ratio on a "proforma view". In previous years, the capital position was shown on a "shareholder view", where the contribution from the final salary pension schemes was excluded from the group position. The impact of excluding the contribution is now less than 1% and so, going forward we will just report on a proforma basis.
Coverage ratio before the payment of the 2021 final dividend.
Cash generation defined as net release from operations and Capital generation defined as Solvency II operational surplus generation. Growth shown on continuing operations.
Financial summary
£m
2021
2020
Growth %
Analysis of operating profit
Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI)
1,154
1,229
(6)
Legal & General Capital (LGC)
461
275
68
Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM)1
422
407
4
Legal & General Retirement Retail (LGRR)1
352
322
9
Legal & General Insurance (LGI)
268
189
42
Operating profit from continuing divisions2
2,657
2,422
10
Mature Savings3
nil
34
n/a
Operating profit from divisions
2,657
2,456
8
Group debt costs
(230)
(233)
1
Group investment projects and expenses
(165)
(155)
(6)
Exceptional COVID-19 related expenses4
nil
(27)
n/a
Operating profit excl. mortality reserve release
2,262
2,041
11
Mortality reserve release5
nil
177
n/a
Operating profit6
2,262
2,218
2
Investment and other variances (incl. minority interests), excluding LGI
115
29
n/a
LGI investment variance7
111
(459)
n/a
Profit before tax attributable to equity holders8
2,488
1,788
39
Profit after tax attributable to equity holders
2,050
1,607
28
Of which:
Mortality reserve releases (post-tax)
nil
153
Mature Savings profit on disposal
nil
271
Profit after tax excl. mortality reserve release and Mature Savings disposal
2,050
1,183
73
Reported EPS (p)
34.19
27.00
27
Of which:
Mortality reserve releases (post-tax)
nil
2.58
Mature Savings profit on disposal
nil
4.58
Adjusted EPS (p)
34.19
19.84
72
Book value per share (p)
174
158
10
Full year dividend per share (p)
18.45
17.57
5
Net release from continuing operations2
1,688
1,511
12
Net release from discontinued operations
nil
28
n/a
From 1 January 2021, the Workplace Savings administration business has transferred to LGRR, where it complements LGRR's retirement solutions offering and retail customer focus; LGIM continues to manage the assets and earn the asset management profit from this business. 2020 financials have been restated accordingly.
Excludes Mature Savings.
The sale of the Mature Savings business completed on 7 September 2020.
COVID-19costs reflect incremental operational expenses incurred in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and include the provision of IT spend on remote working solutions.
One-offmortality reserve release for 2020 relates to an update in the longevity trend assumption from adjusted CMI 2017 to adjusted CMI 2018
Operating profit is an Alternative Performance Measure and represents Group adjusted operating profit as defined on page 94.
LGI investment variance is the formulaic impact of rising (positive) and falling (negative) interest rates on the discount rate (both UK and US) used to calculate LGI reserves.
Profit before tax attributable to equity holders is an Alternative Performance Measure and represents Adjusted profit before tax attributable to equity holders as defined on page 94.
2
2021 Financial performance
Income statement
Legal & General has delivered another strong set of results, with operating profit excluding mortality releases up 11% to £2,262m (2020: £2,041m), consistent with the "double-digit" guidance we provided at H1. This marks a return to our long- term rate of growth, having been resilient through the pandemic. Our diversified business model benefitted from the post pandemic economic recovery and easing of restrictions over 2021 to deliver strong earnings. All five businesses are well positioned to execute on compelling structural market opportunities to deliver further profitable growth.
LGRI delivered operating profit of £1,154m (2020: £1,229m), underpinned by the performance of our growing annuity portfolio. We remained disciplined on pricing and executed well, writing £7,176m1 of global PRT at attractive Solvency II new business margins. Our ability to originate alternative assets provides us with optionality and a strong competitive advantage. We can use these assets to win new business at attractive margins and / or to increase yields on our back-book.
LGC operating profit increased by 68% to £461m (2020: £275m) and is up 27% on pre-COVID levels (2019: £363m). This growth is
driven by strong performance in our alternative asset portfolio, where operating profit increased to £350m (2020: £112m) as a result of a bounce-back in the housebuilding market and valuation increases from the continued maturing of the underlying investments in our clean energy and venture capital portfolios.
LGIM delivered operating profit growth of 4% to £422m (2020: £407m), reflecting increased revenues, which surpassed £1bn for the
first time. Revenue growth was driven by strong external net flows of £34.6bn (2020: £20.4bn), and an increased focus on higher margin areas such as thematic ETFs, Multi-asset and Real Assets. LGIM is continuing to grow internationally, with 85% (£29.5bn) of external net flows originated outside the UK. Assets under management increased by 11% to £1,421.5bn (2020: £1,278.9bn), of which £479bn (34%) is International AUM. The cost income ratio (58%) remains broadly flat as we continue to invest in and modernise the business, whilst balancing this with careful cost control (2020: 57%).
LGRR operating profit increased 9% to £352m (2020: £322m), supported by the ongoing release from the retail annuity portfolio. Individual annuities delivered 5% growth in new business against 2020, and retirement lending volumes 7% growth, as these markets continued to recover following the impact of the COVID pandemic. Workplace Savings net flows were up £0.7bn to £8.5bn (2020: £7.8bn), driven by continued client wins and increased contributions.
LGI operating profit increased 42% to £268m (2020: £189m), reflecting strong new business growth in UK retail protection supported by a benefit from modelling refinements to the liability discount rate in the UK. This was partially offset by adverse mortality claims in the US where experience exceeded the provision set up in 2020. This trend has been consistently reported across the US life sector. Our 2021 result includes a £57m provision for potential COVID mortality impacts in 2022.
Profit before tax attributable to equity holders2was £2,488m (2020: £1,788m), reflecting positive investment variance of £233m
(2020: £(394)m). The positive investment variance in LGI (£111m) is from the formulaic impact of rising interest rates on LGI reserves. However, the negative investment variance of 2020 has not been fully reversed as longer-duration interest rates have not moved meaningfully in 2021. We have also seen strong portfolio performance in the annuity portfolio.
Balance sheet and asset portfolio
The Group's Solvency II operational surplus generation from continuing operations was up 12% at £1,636m (2020: £1,460m).
New business strain was £(354)m (2020: £(302)m) which results in a net surplus generation of £1,282m (2020: £1,190m). UK PRT volume has been written at a capital strain of less than 4%.
The Group reported a Solvency II coverage ratio3of 187% at the end of 2021 (FY 2020: 175%) which, in addition to the contribution from net surplus generation, reflects the impact of market movements, principally from the non-economic impact of higher interest rates on the valuation of our balance sheet4, partially offset by payment of the 2020 final and 2021 interim dividend (£1,063m) and the redemption of £300m of subordinated debt.
Our IFRS return on equity of 20.5% reflects the impact of operating profit growth and underlying positive investment performance (2020: 17.3%).5
Our diversified, actively managed annuity portfolio has continued to perform resiliently with no defaults. The annuity portfolio's direct investments continue to perform strongly, with 99.8% of scheduledcash-flowspaid year to date, reflecting the high quality of our counterparty exposure.
£7.2bn of global PRT includes a £925m Assured Payment Policy (An insurance policy that provides the pension scheme with protection against investment-related risk) for Legal &
General's Group UK Pension.
Profit before tax attributable to equity holders is an Alternative Performance Measure and represents Adjusted profit before tax attributable to equity holders as defined on page 94.
Solvency II coverage ratio on a "proforma view". Incorporates the impact of recalculating the Transitional Measures for Technical Provisions (TMTP) as at 31 December 2021.
For example, UK 10 year Gilts at 0.97% at the end of the period, having increased 77bps between 31 December 2020 and 30 December 2021.
Calculated using annualised profit for the year and average equity attributable to the owners of the parent of £9,994m.
3
Group Strategy
Legal & General has established expertise in asset origination (LGC) and asset management (LGIM), and in the provision of retirement and protection solutions to corporates and individuals (LGRI, LGRR and LGI). We operate at scale and are strongly positioned to capitalise on significant growth opportunities across our chosen markets through our five main divisions:
Division
Provision
Description
LGRI
Retirement Solutions
A leading international manager of institutional Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) business
LGC
Asset Origination
An alternative asset origination platform generating attractive shareholder returns
LGIM
Asset Management
A global £1.4tn asset manager with deep expertise in DB and DC pensions
LGRR
Retirement Solutions*
A leading provider of UK retail retirement solutions
LGI
Protection Solutions*
A market leading provider of UK protection and US brokerage term life insurance
Note: as of 1st January 2022, LGRR and LGI (our two retail businesses) have been combined into one division, Legal & General Retail. Under the leadership of Bernie Hickman, this division will cover the savings, protection and retirement needs of our c12 million retail policyholders and workplace members.
A powerful business model
We have a unique and highly synergistic business model, which continues to drive our strong return on equity. Legal & General provides powerful asset origination and management capabilities directly to clients. These capabilities also underpin our leading retirement and protection solutions:
LGRI is a market leader in UK PRT and a top ten player in the US PRT market. It forms the majority of our £89.9bn annuity portfolio which provides long-term, captive AUM to LGIM. As noted, the annuity portfolio is continually being enhanced through the supply of alternative assets originated by LGC.
LGC invests across four main asset classes (Specialist Commercial Real Estate, Clean Energy, Housing and SME Finance) to generate attractive risk-adjusted shareholder returns and to create alternative assets with which to back our annuity portfolio (LGRI and LGRR). LGC is also increasingly attracting third party capital investment.
LGIM is a leading global asset manager, ranking 11th in the world6 with £1.4tn of AUM of which £479bn, or 34%, are International assets. LGIM is a leading provider of UK and US Defined Benefit (DB) de-risking solutions. It is uniquely positioned to support DB clients across the full range of pension endgame destinations, including PRT with LGRI. 84% of LGRI's PRT transactions over the past three years were from existing LGIM clients.7 LGIM is also the market leader in UK Defined Contribution (DC) pension scheme clients - a market with significant growth potential, with total UK DC assets expected to surpass £1tn by 2029.8
LGRR is a leading provider of UK retail retirement solutions, offering annuities, income drawdown, pension pot consolidation, lifetime mortgages (LTM) and LTM advice. To further complement LGRR's customer retirement and savings proposition, the
Workplace Savings administration business was transferred from LGIM to LGRR at the beginning of 2021.
LGI is a market leader in UK protection and US brokerage term life insurance. The day one Solvency II surplus it generates partially offsets new business strain in LGRI and LGRR. Further, LGI's US business facilitates LGRI's US PRT transactions, which are written onto the existing US balance sheet. LGI is a centre of internal excellence in technology and is working closely with other divisions to drive further tech synergies. LGI also manages a portfolio of successful, strategic Fintech businesses.
The synergies within and across our businesses drive profits and fuel future growth. The bringing together of LGRR and LGI into a new Retail division will enable us to better serve the needs of our retail customers and drive further synergies.
The integrated nature of our business model means that we have relationships with clients and customers that can and do last for decades. For example, an Index or Liability Driven Investing DB corporate client in LGIM typically becomes a PRT client after 14 years. LGRI will then typically have a relationship with that client for another 30 to 40 years. Equally, LGRR and LGIM may have a 30-40-year relationship with a customer during the DC accumulation phase, and then extend that relationship for another 15-30 years during the decumulation phase across a suite of decumulation products including individual annuities, lifetime mortgages and drawdown.
The Group continues to build out, in a measured fashion, its international retirement solutions franchise. We have made excellent progress in the US over the last decade and will continue to build out our established businesses (LGRI, LGIM, LGI) in that market. LGIM continues to make good progress against its international expansion plans in Europe. Kerrigan Procter is co-ordinating the Group's expansion plans in Asia.
IPE, Top 500 Asset Managers 2021.
Three year average (2019-2021) measured by UK PRT new business volumes. Three year average measured by UK PRT deal count from LGIM clients is 68%.
Broadridge, UK Defined Contribution and Retirement Income report 2020. 2020 UK DC Assets: £524bn.
4
A long-term commitment to Sustainability, ESG and Inclusive Capitalism
Our purpose is to improve the lives of customers, build a better society for the long-term and create value for our shareholders. This inspires us to use our assets in an economically, environmentally and socially useful way to benefit society - what we call Inclusive Capitalism.
This philosophy underpins our approach to Sustainability and to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance factors).9 We think about Sustainability, and the long-term ESG impact of our business, in terms of:
How we invest proprietary assets.10 Our ambition is to reduce our proprietary asset portfolio carbon emission intensity by half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050. In 2021 we reduced the carbon intensity of the Group's balance sheet by 17.0% versus 2020, although this has been driven in part by COVID-19 and market volatility impacts.11 We continue to make environmentally and socially useful investments. As at FY 2021, we have invested £1.4bn in clean energy and £8.1bn in social infrastructure. For more information, please see our forthcoming Climate Report, which is in line with recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
How we influence as one of the world's largest asset managers with £1.4 trillion AUM. We have £290bn AUM in ESG strategies and during 2021 we cast over 60,000 stewardship votes as we continued to encourage investee companies to behave responsibly.12,13LGIM is rated A+ for responsible investment strategy and active ownership from the UN Principles for Responsible Investment, and ranked as one of the highest performers among asset managers for its approach to climate change by both ShareAction and InfluenceMap.
How our businesses operate. We are committed to supporting our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and society at large. For information on what we are doing to support our key stakeholders, see pages 15-17 of our Sustainability report.14 We have committed to reducing the carbon emission intensity of our operating businesses. Our ambition is to operate our offices and business travel with net zero emissions from 2030, and for all our new homes to be net zero operational carbon from 2030.
ESG criteria are included in executives' objectives and remuneration targets.
Addressing climate change
Addressing Climate Change is one of Legal & General's six strategic growth drivers15 and is increasingly embedded throughout the group, supported by a rigorous governance framework and transparent metrics.
Climate change is the biggest challenge and the biggest investment opportunity of our lifetimes. For context, it is estimated that $20 trillion of investment is needed by 2025 alone to put the world on the path to achieving global net zero emissions by 2050.16
Our own commitment to addressing climate change is reflected increasingly in: 1) our own asset allocation and risk management frameworks, 2) in our balance sheet investments, 3) in how we manage and steward money for external clients, 4) in our Real Asset, housing, regeneration and VC portfolios, and 5) in our direct operational emissions. Our approach is set out in more detail in our Climate Report which describes how we invest, influence and operate. This also covers progress made to date and sets out the staging-posts we have set ourselves on the journey to our goal of net zero by 2050, including the adoption of science-based targets.
COP26, which took place in November last year, was another important milestone in the global journey to net zero. We were involved in several ways, notably through LGIM CEO Michelle Scrimgeour's role as co-chair of the COP26 Business Leaders Group alongside the President for COP26, Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP, and through LGIM's participation in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). The principal challenge for governments, business and finance, however, remains one of implementation.
Legal & General is a thought leader on Climate stewardship and has a number of important policy roles. Sir Nigel Wilson has led the Workstream on investment for the Insurance Sustainable Market Initiative for the Bank of England/FCA's Climate Financial Risk Forum. Many senior Legal & General employees, including Group CFO Jeff Davies and LGC CEO Laura Mason, provide expertise in specialist areas including, for example, through HM Treasury and the Bank of England's Productive Finance Committee, the Green Finance Institute and the Green Buildings Council.
Proprietary assets relate to Investments to which shareholders are directly exposed (excluding client and policyholder assets, derivatives, cash, cash equivalents and loans), as disclosed in Note 6.01.
This reduction is well ahead of the original -2% target over the same period, although it has been driven in part by COVID-19 and market volatility impacts. In particular, the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 emissions is partially seen in the 2021 numbers, due to the carbon data lag within the calculation, and we may see a partial reversal of this movement in future years. For more information, see our forthcoming 2021 Climate report which will be available on our website from 16 March 2022.
AUM in responsible investment strategies represents only the AUM from funds or client mandates that feature a deliberate and positive expression of ESG criteria in the fund documentation for pooled fund structures or in a client's Investment Management Agreement.
Represents voting instructions for main FTSE pooled index funds.
