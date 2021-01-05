Legal & General : Furloughed borrower searches skyrocket in November, Legal & General Mortgage Club data reveals

14 Dec 2020

Data from Legal & General Mortgage Club shows searches for mortgage products suitable for furloughed borrowers increased significantly between October and November 2020

New data from Legal & General Mortgage Club has revealed a sharp increase in the number of searches completed by advisers looking for furlough-friendly mortgages between October and November. In October, Legal & General's SmartrCriteria tool, which helps advisers quickly determine which lenderswould consider a particular mortgage applicant, recorded 175 searches for furlough-friendly products. However, in November, this increased by 230% to 577 searches.

Since the Government's announcement on 5th November confirming that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme would be extended until March 31st, the numbers of furloughed borrowers wishing to secure new mortgage finance has skyrocketed as advisers work to secure suitable finance options for borrowers across the UK.1