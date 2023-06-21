|
Legal & General Group : A lower EPS but still a very profitable business
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
101 B
129 B
129 B
|Net income 2023
|
2 012 M
2 562 M
2 562 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
5 557 M
7 078 M
7 078 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|6,98x
|Yield 2023
|8,87%
|
|Capitalization
|
13 552 M
17 262 M
17 262 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,19x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 498
|Free-Float
|98,0%
|
|Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|229,20 GBX
|Average target price
|305,33 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|33,2%