Stock LGEN LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Legal & General Plc

Equities

LGEN

GB0005603997

Investment Management & Fund Operators

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:08 2024-03-06 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
243.3 GBX -0.86% Intraday chart for Legal & General Plc +1.80% -3.11%
07:08pm LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP : FY23: waiting for the new CEO’s plan Alphavalue
04:37pm Global markets live: Crowdstrike, Nordstrom, JD.com, 888 Holdings, Bayer... Our Logo
Latest news about Legal & General Plc

Transcript : Legal & General Group Plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 06, 2024
Shares rise in London ahead of budget Our Logo
Stocks up with all eyes on UK Spring budget AN
L&G prepares for strategic revamp after profit shortfall AN
Legal & General Posts Drop in FY23 Attributable Profit MT
Legal & General posts flat profit, no buyback; shares dip RE
Earnings Flash (LGEN.L) LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP Posts FY23 Revenue GBP12.11B MT
Insurer Legal & General posts flat operating profit year-on-year RE
Earnings Flash (LGEN.L) LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP Posts FY23 EPS GBX7.35 MT
Legal & General Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Pension fund AustralianSuper to invest 8 billion pounds in Britain RE
Pension fund AustralianSuper to invest 8 billion pounds in Britain RE
Legal & General hires advisers ahead of new strategic push AN
Britain's L&G refreshes advisers as new CEO plots strategy, sources say RE
Legal & General's Partnership Group Gets GBP400 Million Boost for UK Regeneration Projects MT
Legal & General Group plc Announces Management Changes CI
EXECUTIVE CHANGES: M&C Saatchi hires Channel 4 marketing chief as CEO AN
RBC Lifts Legal & General PT, Affirms Outperform Rating MT
Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com to 'buy' AN
Barclays Trims Legal & General PT, Affirms Overweight Rating MT
JPMorgan cuts Airtel Africa price target by 28% AN
Deutsche Bank starts Deliveroo at 'buy' AN
BofA cuts Pearson, raises Just Eat Takeaway AN

Chart Legal & General Plc

Company Profile

Legal & General Plc specializes in savings management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - asset management (79%): indexed funds, securities, mutual investment funds, etc. GBP 1.4 billion of assets under management in 2021; - life insurance and retirement savings management (13.1%); - non-life insurance (4.5%); - other (3.4%): primarily alternative asset origination.
Sector
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Legal & General Plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
2.454 GBP
Average target price
2.767 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+12.76%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Investment Management

1st Jan change Capi.
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC Stock Legal & General Plc
-3.11% 18.48B
BLACKSTONE INC. Stock Blackstone Inc.
-6.31% 89.2B
KKR & CO. INC. Stock KKR & Co. Inc.
+17.31% 85.5B
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION Stock Ares Management Corporation
+13.87% 26.21B
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. Stock The Carlyle Group Inc.
+13.66% 16.69B
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. Stock Franklin Resources, Inc.
-6.85% 14.56B
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Stock HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
+17.41% 9.77B
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Stock Blue Owl Capital Inc.
+19.36% 8.34B
INVESCO LTD. Stock Invesco Ltd.
-12.53% 7.04B
ESR GROUP LIMITED Stock ESR Group Limited
-8.52% 5.32B
Investment Management
