Security LGEN

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

Equities LGEN GB0005603997

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:21 2023-08-16 am EDT Intraday chart for Legal & General Plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
222.00 GBX -1.81% -2.97% -11.02%
06:32pm LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP : More advantages than drawbacks from the market uncertainty Alphavalue
03:42pm China blues ZB

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP : More advantages than drawbacks from the market uncertainty

Today at 12:32 pm

China blues ZB
China blues ZB
Berenberg Lifts Legal & General PT, Keeps Hold Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Applovin, Chesapeake Energy, Home Depot, Nvidia, Segro... ZB
RBC cuts Antofagasta; Shore likes Trainline AN
Stocks slump on darkening China outlook AN
High interest rates hit Legal & General assets, shares fall RE
FTSE 100 down as wage growth sparks rate fears AN
Transcript : Legal & General Group Plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023 CI
UK stocks tumble as record wage growth spurs rate hike worries RE
Financials lead decline in FTSE 100; M&S jumps AN
Legal & General ups dividend, optimistic despite profit fall AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15 RE
L&G profit falls on investments; M&S outlook rosy AN
Legal & General Logs Lower H1 Attributable Profit; Operating Profit Falls MT
High interest rates hit Legal & General assets, shares fall RE
Earnings Flash (LGEN.L) LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP Reports H1 Revenue GBP5.84B MT
Earnings Flash (LGEN.L) LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP Posts H1 EPS GBX5.16 MT
Legal & General Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Legal & General Operating Profit, Solvency Ratio Beats Views DJ
JPMorgan lifts Rolls-Royce; RBC cuts Unite AN
European Commission Green-lights Proposed Acquisition of Kensa MT
JPMorgan Cuts Legal & General PT, Affirms Overweight Rating MT
JPMorgan cuts L&G, St James's price target AN
Dwindling excess savings could scupper markets' soft-landing hopes RE

Company Profile

Legal & General Plc specializes in savings management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - asset management (79%): indexed funds, securities, mutual investment funds, etc. GBP 1.4 billion of assets under management in 2021; - life insurance and retirement savings management (13.1%); - non-life insurance (4.5%); - other (3.4%): primarily alternative asset origination.
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2024-03-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Legal & General Plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
2.261GBP
Average target price
2.893GBP
Spread / Average Target
+27.95%
Sector Investment Management

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Chart Analysis Legal & General Plc
-11.02% 17 039 M $
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Ares Management Corporation
+42.48% 18 022 M $
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Chart Analysis Franklin Resources, Inc.
+1.48% 13 442 M $
AMUNDI
Chart Analysis Amundi
-0.28% 11 818 M $
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Chart Analysis The Carlyle Group Inc.
+0.07% 10 953 M $
INVESCO LTD.
Chart Analysis Invesco Ltd.
-13.92% 6 990 M $
ESR GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis ESR Group Limited
-26.98% 6 827 M $
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
+17.04% 6 398 M $
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Chart Analysis Blue Owl Capital Inc.
+5.80% 5 159 M $
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Chart Analysis Hargreaves Lansdown plc
-9.02% 4 736 M $
Investment Management
