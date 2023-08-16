LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP : More advantages than drawbacks from the market uncertainty

Equities LGEN GB0005603997
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|222.00 GBX
|-1.81%
|-2.97%
|-11.02%
|06:32pm
|03:42pm
Today at 12:32 pm
Legal & General Plc specializes in savings management. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - asset management (79%): indexed funds, securities, mutual investment funds, etc. GBP 1.4 billion of assets under management in 2021; - life insurance and retirement savings management (13.1%); - non-life insurance (4.5%); - other (3.4%): primarily alternative asset origination.
2024-03-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
2.261GBP
Average target price
2.893GBP
Spread / Average Target
+27.95%
