Legal & General : Home Finance announces new Distribution Director

David will be responsible for developing sales and business strategies to support business growth and provide market-leading services.

David joins from Legal & General's Retail Protection business, where he spent seven years as Sales Director, looking after the protection sales delivery for intermediaries, through its Regional Business Development teams, and playing an integral role in transforming the intermediary distribution team.

With more than 40 years of experience in financial services, David joined Legal & General in 1987 as a Life Inspector in Guildford. Over the years he has worked in sales management roles across the UK, moving to East Anglia and then Bristol. Having managed all sectors of Legal & General's intermediary business, both at a regional and national level, including appointed representatives, direct sales and advisers across the mortgage, wealth and traditional IFA markets, he is well-suited to realising opportunities to drive growth of later life lending solutions.