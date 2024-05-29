The change reinforces the provider's commitment to listening to adviser feedback to deliver better customer outcomes

Legal & General Home Finance has enhanced its Payment Term Lifetime Mortgage (PTLM) offering to make the product more accessible to borrowers whose needs are not always being met in the current retirement lending market.

This move, in response to adviser feedback, removes the requirement for one borrower to be in full-time employment. To meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the PTLM product, borrowers who are no longer in employment must have a sustainable income, whether that be through pensions, maintenance payments, rental income or income from secure investments.

These changes can benefit borrowers who are unable to get a term extension on their interest only residential mortgages or other interest only mortgages, as well as helping those looking to fund home improvements, gift loved ones, or buy a property to meet their individual needs. PTLM provides the customer with their last mortgage - a one and done solution that removes the need to take out more than one mortgage in future.

The launch of PTLM is one of a number of innovations Legal & General Home Finance has introduced in recent months. The product also helps borrowers access property wealth earlier - from 50, rather than 55 - and offers a tax-free cash lump sum in return for fixed monthly interest repayments up until retirement or age 75, whichever comes first. If they are already retired, the payment term can last up to the oldest borrower's 75th birthday. PTLM customers can borrow up to 69.9% LTV - substantially higher than LTVs in Legal & General's existing later life mortgage range1.

Legal & General Home Finance is committed to listening to adviser feedback and delivering changes that meet customers' diverse needs. This is reflected in a recent adviser survey, which showed that a third of respondents considered Legal & General to be the best lifetime mortgage provider in the market.