Legal & General Home Finance has announced a reduction in its minimum drawdown amount to £1,000. The move is yet another product initiative developed to support customers and provide flexibility should they need to access additional funds.
The reduction means that customers who have between £1,000 and £2,000 left can access their lifetime mortgage funds as and when they need.
