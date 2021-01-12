Legal & General : L&G Mastertrust surpasses £12bn AUM

12 Jan 2021

Legal & General Mastertrust celebrates the achievement of an important milestone, having passed £12bn in assets under management (AUM)

L&G Mastertrust is the largest commercial master trust on the market.

£12.45bn AUM across 180 employers and c1.2m members.

L&G Mastertrust offers sophisticated asset allocation and improved governance.

The first multi-employer scheme to hit the market in 2011, the L&G Mastertrust took off following the introduction of auto-enrolment.

Starting with £1.6bn AUM in 2015, the Mastertrust now has £12.45bn AUM across more than 180 employers and c1.2m members, making it the largest commercial master trust on the market.*

The Legal & General Mastertrust will remain central to our future strategy as we continue to harness the power of technology to further innovate in the post-retirement solutions space and support savers in their retirement journeys. I would like to thank all our participating employers for joining the Mastertrust and their ongoing support. Thanks to its scale, the Mastertrust is an attractive proposition for members, offering more sophisticated asset allocation and improved governance, at a low cost.' Emma Douglas, Head of Defined Contribution at LGIM

We are thrilled that the L&G Mastertrust has reached this important milestone and the Trustees look forward to continuing to provide value for members and best in class governance. The regulatory climate and investment backdrop continues to present challenges for employers and master trusts are growing in popularity as they offer flexibility, cost efficiency and robust governance. Dermot Courtier, Independent chair of the L&G Mastertrust