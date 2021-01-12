Log in
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
 


Legal & General : L&G Mastertrust surpasses £12bn AUM

01/12/2021 | 04:24am EST
12 Jan 2021

Legal & General Mastertrust celebrates the achievement of an important milestone, having passed £12bn in assets under management (AUM)

  • L&G Mastertrust is the largest commercial master trust on the market.
  • £12.45bn AUM across 180 employers and c1.2m members.
  • L&G Mastertrust offers sophisticated asset allocation and improved governance.

The first multi-employer scheme to hit the market in 2011, the L&G Mastertrust took off following the introduction of auto-enrolment.

Starting with £1.6bn AUM in 2015, the Mastertrust now has £12.45bn AUM across more than 180 employers and c1.2m members, making it the largest commercial master trust on the market.*

The Legal & General Mastertrust will remain central to our future strategy as we continue to harness the power of technology to further innovate in the post-retirement solutions space and support savers in their retirement journeys. I would like to thank all our participating employers for joining the Mastertrust and their ongoing support. Thanks to its scale, the Mastertrust is an attractive proposition for members, offering more sophisticated asset allocation and improved governance, at a low cost.'

Emma Douglas, Head of Defined Contribution at LGIM

We are thrilled that the L&G Mastertrust has reached this important milestone and the Trustees look forward to continuing to provide value for members and best in class governance. The regulatory climate and investment backdrop continues to present challenges for employers and master trusts are growing in popularity as they offer flexibility, cost efficiency and robust governance.

Dermot Courtier, Independent chair of the L&G Mastertrust

Further information

Adam Kirby
JPES Partners
0207 5207 634
Adam.kirby@JPESpartners.com

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:23:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32 991 M 44 696 M 44 696 M
Net income 2020 1 664 M 2 254 M 2 254 M
Net Debt 2020 1 149 M 1 556 M 1 556 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
Yield 2020 6,45%
Capitalization 16 348 M 22 060 M 22 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 8 542
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 279,39 GBX
Last Close Price 275,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.46%22 060
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-3.27%43 505
AMUNDI3.14%16 860
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.3.04%13 027
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-2.34%10 711
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC6.75%10 410
