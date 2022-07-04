Log in
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:04 2022-07-04 am EDT
243.05 GBX   +0.19%
05:53aLEGAL & GENERAL : LGIM launches Net Zero Global Corporate Bond Fund
PU
06/27British Finance Minister to Hold Talks on Solvency-II Reforms With Insurance Executives
MT
06/24HSBC, Others to Manage $2.3 Billion Asian Climate Change-focused Fund
MT
Legal & General : LGIM launches Net Zero Global Corporate Bond Fund

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Confidential

Legal & General Investment Management

4 July 2022

LGIM launches Net Zero Global Corporate Bond

Fund

Driven by increased client demand for climate aware solutions, the L&G Net Zero Global Corporate Bond Fund is an active strategy that aims to deliver long-term returns, net zero carbon emissions and improved ESG outcomes.

London, 4 July 2022 - Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), one of the world's largest asset managers, has today announced the launch of the L&G Net Zero Global Corporate Bond Fund, targeting institutional investors and wealth managers across the UK and Europe.

The Fund aims to identify long-term financial alpha across a broadly diversified global credit universe while targeting net zero emissions by 2050, as well as to provide improved portfolio temperature alignment through decarbonisation objectives and enhanced long-term outcomes through meaningful engagement with the companies in the portfolio.

By measuring the climate risk embedded in the portfolio and its climate alignment, as well as drawing on the energy transition scenario insights of LGIM's proprietary climate risk framework "destination@risk1, the Fund adopts a progressive approach to reducing carbon emissions intensity, known as the fund's "pathway" to net zero. Its ultimate goal is to achieve 1.5C temperature alignment by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. The Fund is led by co- managers Matthew Rees and Enda Mulry.

The Fund also relies on LGIM's scale and influence to engage companies and policymakers through its "Climate Impact Pledge"2, a programme of engagement with the largest companies across the sectors identified as key to meeting the ambitious Paris Climate Agreement targets.

The Fund's investment process is underpinned by LGIM's Global Research & Engagement Groups (GREGs), which bring the firm's equity, credit and investment stewardship teams together. The GREGs aim to identify the ESG risks that threaten sustainability of returns, and integrate them into the credit research process at the sector and issuer level, as well as into the firm's engagement activities.

Commenting on the fund launch, Matthew Rees, Head of Global Bond Strategies, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), said: "In their search for yield, investors are looking to access a well-diversifiedglobal credit universe that will provide them with an array of opportunities. At the same time, they want to invest in portfolios that enable them to achieve net zero emissions in line with the Paris Alignment trajectory, as well as reach better ESG outcomes. This fund has been specifically designed to help investors achieve alpha generation, as well as positive climate and wider ESG objectives."

Volker Kurr, Head of Europe Institutional, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), added: "We are very pleased to bring this investment proposition to the market, which combines our active fixed income expertise and our leadership on Climate and Responsible Investing.

Investors are nowadays facing a large number of products offering climate and ESG outcomes. We believe that this fund is unique as it follows a clear pathway to net zero, guided by our proprietary climate framework, and benefits

  1. "destination@risk" assesses climate and transition risk by overlaying additional, independent insight to the data that is most commonly available from third party agencies.
  2. As part of our Climate Impact Pledge, we analyse 1,000 companies and are currently divested from 14. More information can be found https://www.lgim.com/uk/en/responsible-investing/climate-impact-pledge/

Confidential

from our engagement with our invested companies and the work from GREGs on raising societal and governance standards."

The Fund's investments align with LGIM's own "Future World Protection List"3 baseline exclusion, raising the bar for companies to be included in the portfolio. It also uses the firm's proprietary UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) scoring process to assess the long-term sustainability of issuers through their revenue generation and sustainable business practices. Issuers that demonstrate a negative alignment to one or more of the SDGs will be excluded from the portfolio.

The L&G Net Zero Global Corporate Bond Fund is available in a SICAV (and PMC) vehicle. It is registered in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Luxembourg, Finland, Italy, Norway and Sweden. The Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF) for the fund is 0.41%.

- ENDS -

Key Risk Warnings

Past performance is not a guide to the future. The value of an investment and any income taken from it is not guaranteed and can go down as well as up, you may not get back the amount you originally invested. For illustrative purposes only. Reference to a particular security is on a historic basis and does not mean that the security is currently held or will be held within an LGIM portfolio. The above information does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Views expressed are of LGIM as at 1 July 2022.

Further information:

Andrew Gates

Senior PR Manager

  • 0203 124 4363

Christian Zarro

International PR Manager / LGIM PR team

  • 0203 124 4233

Notes to editors

About Legal & General Investment Management

Legal & General Investment Management is one of Europe's largest asset managers and a major global investor,

with total assets under management of £1.42 trillion (€1.69 trillion)4. We work with a wide range of global clients, including pension schemes, sovereign wealth funds, fund distributors and retail investors.

For more than 50 years we have built our business through understanding what matters most to our clients and transforming this insight into valuable, accessible investment products and solutions. We provide investment expertise across the full spectrum of asset classes including fixed income, equities, commercial property, and cash. Our capabilities range from index-tracking and active strategies to liquidity management and liability-based risk management solutions.

3 The Future World Protection List has been specifically developed for our Future World fund range. It captures companies failing to meet globally accepted business practices on human rights and sustainability, or LGIM's minimum requirements on the carbon transition. There are three components to the list: 1. Controversial weapons;2. UN Global Compact violation; 3. Coal companies

1LGIM internal data as at 31 December 2021. These figures include assets managed by LGIMA, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Data includes derivative positions.

2

Confidential

Important legal notice:

In the European Economic Area, it is issued by LGIM Managers (Europe) Limited, authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS management company (pursuant to European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations, 2011 (S.I. No. 352 of 2011), as amended) and as an alternative investment fund manager with "top up" permissions which enable the firm to carry out certain additional MiFID investment services (pursuant to the European Union (Alternative Investment Fund Managers) Regulations 2013 (S.I. No. 257 of 2013), as amended). Registered in Ireland with the Companies Registration Office (No. 609677). Registered Office: 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin, 2, Ireland. Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (No. C173733).

LGIM Managers (Europe) Limited operates a branch network in the European Economic Area, which is subject to supervision by the Central Bank of Ireland. In Italy, the branch office of LGIM Managers (Europe) Limited is subject to limited supervision by the Commissione Nazionale per le società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") and is registered with Banca d'Italia (no. 23978.0) with registered office at Via Uberto Visconti di Modrone, 15, 20122 Milan, (Companies' Register no. MI - 2557936). In Germany, the branch office of LGIM Managers (Europe) Limited is subject to limited supervision by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"). In the Netherlands, the branch office of LGIM Managers (Europe) Limited is subject to limited supervision by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM") and it is included in the register held by the AFM and registered with the trade register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 74481231.Details about the full extent of our relevant authorisations and permissions are available from us upon request. For further information on our products (including the product prospectuses), please visit our website.

3

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
