LGIM's dedicated UK and European Real Estate Debt division has completed a £400m loan for Unite to refinance a public bond for its flagship Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF), which matured in 2023.

The loan is secured against a portfolio of 23 purpose-built student accommodation assets across the UK, in key university towns and cities. The transaction extends LGIM's relationship with the Unite Group, as well as further expanding the loan book exposure to student accommodation, a sector that they believe is likely to outperform in the medium term due to favourable demand and supply dynamics.

The Unite Group is the largest UK Purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) operator and USAF is the UK's largest specialist student accommodation fund with 28,000 beds under management. Established in 2006, USAF is one of the top performing funds in the MSCI UK Specialist Fund Index. The Unite Group is the largest shareholder of USAF and acts as asset and fund manager, and all USAF assets benefit from Unite branding.

Rothschilds acted as debt advisor to Unite and Simmons & Simmons acted for LGIM Real Estate Debt.

Investing across the UK, US and Europe, LGIM Real Assets manages around £16.5 billion (as at 31 December 2022) of private credit investments on behalf of institutional clients globally. Its investment capabilities extend across real estate debt, infrastructure debt, corporate debt and alternative debt.