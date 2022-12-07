Legal & General : Modular Homes Announces New Joint Venture to Deliver 1000 New Homes

The partnership will see LGMH and VIVID-one of the largest providers of affordable homes in the south of England, with around 72,000 customers and 33,000 homes-deliver up to 300 Net Zero (regulated) Carbon homes per year working together to address the energy and housing crisis. The joint venture will deliver its first homes in 2023.

The announcement of this new partnership follows closely on the news that LGMH has been selected by the City of Wolverhampton as preferred partner for the development of around 400 homes in the city.

Modular construction is crucial in delivering Government targets for housing and net zero. This new venture supports LGMH's ambitions to deliver several thousand homes a year as part of the industry drive to deliver 75,000 homes a year via MMC by creating new skilled jobs and improving industry productivity in factories across the country.