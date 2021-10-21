Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Legal & General Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Legal & General : Most Brits unaware of pension tax penalty which hits women hardest

10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Confidential

Confidential



Legal & General Investment Management

19 October 2021

Most Brits unaware of pension tax penalty which hits women hardest

· 56% of British retirees have never heard of the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA) which can erode tax free pension benefits

· This affects over a quarter of Britons who have retired, with the potential to wipe out 90% of the taxable benefit

· The MPAA impacts women more than men, 31% being impacted compared to 22%

More than half of Britons (56%) who are eligible to take tax-free cash from their pensions are unaware of a major tax implication, which has the potential to wipe out as much as 90% of the taxable benefit should they continue to pay into their pensions, according to a study by LGIM of more than 1,500 members of defined contribution pension schemes.

The Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA) significantly reduces the annual tax-free amount a saver can pay into their pension from £40,000 a year to just £4,000 - a penalty that kicks in if the saver withdraws more than the 25% tax-free lump sum allowed from their pension.

After an explanation of the concept, 27% said that it would affect them, whilst only 15% said they had been aware of the consequence but had chosen to proceed anyway. Women in particular, who are more at risk from the side effects of tax-free cash due to smaller pot sizes, were more likely to be hit by the penalty with 31% saying the loss of the MPAA would apply to them, versus only 22% of men.

Meanwhile, women are not only more likely to withdraw their tax-free cash earlier (33% women vs. 22% men at aged 55) but they are significantly more likely to put this tax-free cash into a savings account, current account, or cash ISA (29% women vs. 19% men), leaving their savings vulnerable to a low interest rate instead of generating an investment return in their pension.

When shown the potential return differentials of a pension versus a cash ISA over the last 10 years, 47% of those who had already taken part or all of their tax-free cash, said it would make them think twice about taking out more tax-free cash than they needed, while 43% said it made them reconsider withdrawing any tax free cash from their pension at all until they reached retirement.

After being shown how they could use their tax-free cash as retirement income rather than a lump sum, 70% of those surveyed also said they would be interested in splitting their tax-free cash allowance across several years in order to provide an income and would have changed their approach if given another opportunity.

Meanwhile, 40% of respondents were not even aware that they could take less than the 25% and there was considerable confusion about how to do so.

Rita Butler-Jones, co-head of Defined Contribution at LGIM, comments: "The option to take a tax-free cash lump sum from a pension is probably the best known perk, yet so many savers admit that they would make different choices when given more information. In fact, our data shows that women in particular have a greater response rate when communicated to by pension providers so there is a clear desire and willingness to make better-informed choices.

"However, too often we see women are left worse off financially as a result of the stark gender pensions and pay gaps and this imbalance continues through poor choices as they move into retirement. As an industry, this issue rests on all of our shoulders and it is important that we continue working together to educate and inform our members of all the options that are available to them, so that they can make the right financial decisions for their future."

- ENDS -

Notes to editors:

Research Methodology

Research was conducted in August 2021, surveying 1,526 members of defined contribution (DC) pension schemes in the UK, aged 50 years and older.

About Legal & General Investment Management

Legal & General Investment Management is one of Europe's largest asset managers and a major global investor, with total assets under management of £1.3 trillion (€1.4 trillion, CHF 1.5 trillion, JPY 181 trillion, $1.7 trillion) [1]. We work with a wide range of global clients, including pension schemes, sovereign wealth funds, fund distributors and retail investors. Throughout the past 40 years we have built our business through understanding what matters most to our clients and transforming this insight into valuable, accessible investment products and solutions. We provide investment expertise across the full spectrum of asset classes including fixed income, equities, commercial property and cash. Our capabilities range from index-tracking and active strategies to liquidity management and liability-based risk management solutions.

1LGIM internal data as at 30 June 2021. The AUM disclosed aggregates the assets managed by LGIM in the UK, LGIMA in the US and LGIM Asia in Hong Kong. The AUM includes the value of securities and derivatives positions.

Key Risk Warning

The value of an investment and any income taken from it is not guaranteed and can go down as well as up; you may not get back the amount you originally invested.

Legal & General Investment Management Limited. Registered in England and Wales No. 02091894. Registered Office: One Coleman Street, London, EC2R 5AA. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, No. 119272.

Further information

Lodovico Sanseverino, Client Director, JPES Partners

Tel: +44 (0)20 7520 7631

Email: Lodovico.sanseverino@jpespartners.com

1

3

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
07:04aLEGAL & GENERAL : HY20 Excel Tables
PU
06:54aLEGAL & GENERAL : Most Brits unaware of pension tax penalty which hits women hardest
PU
05:59aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ford, Hilton, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix...
04:05aLEGAL & GENERAL : Inspired Villages appoints Legal & General's Stephen Halliwell as CFO
PU
10/20LEGAL & GENERAL : Capital appoints EY partner, Gareth Mee, as new CFO
PU
10/20LEGAL & GENERAL : Household inequalities threaten UK target of Net Zero emissions by 2050
PU
10/20LEGAL & GENERAL : Lower income households locked out of net zero shift
AQ
10/19Legal & General Capital Appoints Ernst & Young's Gareth Mee as CFO
DJ
10/14AVIVA : New UK accounting body faces first big test with insurers
RE
10/14LEGAL & GENERAL : New Legal & General Study on Millennials and Housing Looks at the Effect..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 59 567 M 82 158 M 82 158 M
Net income 2021 2 013 M 2 777 M 2 777 M
Net Debt 2021 1 114 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 16 309 M 22 543 M 22 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 099
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 274,80 GBX
Average target price 327,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.23%22 543
BLACKSTONE INC.98.57%84 494
KKR & CO. INC.74.31%41 150
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.70.17%19 100
AMUNDI15.04%18 115
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.19.77%15 312