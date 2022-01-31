Legal & General : OMS partners with SmartrFit from Legal and General

OMS partners with SmartrFit from Legal and General

One Mortgage System (OMS), the seamless single-input enquiry to completion processing platform for mortgage intermediaries, has partnered with Legal & General's SmartrFit affordability calculator tool.

The first full integration of SmartrFit anywhere gives OMS users a seamless research tool for residential mortgages. The user experience is 100% OMS design which removes any re-keying,pre-population or changing systems. Powered by SmartrFit, the results are made available in one place without leaving OMS anytime the user needs them.

Whilst SmartrFit launched as an affordability calculator nearly a year ago with residential, it now includes Buy to Let and this will be available on OMS shortly. The combination of both in the one tool supports advisers research and help provide clients with a clearer picture of their options upfront.

As well as providing support to experienced brokers within the industry, SmartrFit can also be used as a training tool for new brokers to help them narrow down lending criteria and find the right solution for their client which they can afford.

OMS is the only end-to-end mortgage system which covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection. It has already integrated with four market-leading platforms - Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank - to provide users with best in class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

"SmartrFit has many parallels with OMS in terms of how it has been developed internally and built with brokers and their clients firmly in mind. There are also several others such as how fast it has grown, how it's main aim is to make the life of the adviser easier and how it continues to develop in line with intermediary feedback.

This shared philosophy makes it an ideal partner at such an exciting time for the business. We are just putting the finishing touches to our ambitious growth plans for 2022, which will include many more game-changing partnerships and integrations, and we can't wait to get started."

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System (OMS)

"We're delighted to have worked with OMS on this exciting development to integrate our SmartrFit tool into their platform, avoiding dual keying to provide advisers quick and accurate results, leaving them more time to do what they do best; help and advise clients. Like OMS, we have a really exciting 2022 planned for SmartrFit and so we're thrilled OMS users get access now to our free tool."

Kevin Roberts, Director Legal & General Mortgage Club

