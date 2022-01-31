Legal & General : OMS partners with SmartrFit from Legal and General

OMS partners with SmartrFit from Legal and General
One Mortgage System (OMS), the seamless single-input enquiry to completion processing platform for mortgage intermediaries, has partnered with Legal & General's SmartrFit affordability calculator tool.
The first full integration of SmartrFit anywhere gives OMS users a seamless research tool for residential mortgages. The user experience is 100% OMS design which removes any re-keying,pre-population or changing systems. Powered by SmartrFit, the results are made available in one place without leaving OMS anytime the user needs them.
Whilst SmartrFit launched as an affordability calculator nearly a year ago with residential, it now includes Buy to Let and this will be available on OMS shortly. The combination of both in the one tool supports advisers research and help provide clients with a clearer picture of their options upfront.
As well as providing support to experienced brokers within the industry, SmartrFit can also be used as a training tool for new brokers to help them narrow down lending criteria and find the right solution for their client which they can afford.
OMS is the only end-to-end mortgage system which covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection. It has already integrated with four market-leading platforms - Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank - to provide users with best in class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.
"SmartrFit has many parallels with OMS in terms of how it has been developed internally and built with brokers and their clients firmly in mind. There are also several others such as how fast it has grown, how it's main aim is to make the life of the adviser easier and how it continues to develop in line with intermediary feedback.
This shared philosophy makes it an ideal partner at such an exciting time for the business. We are just putting the finishing touches to our ambitious growth plans for 2022, which will include many more game-changing partnerships and integrations, and we can't wait to get started."
Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System (OMS)
"We're delighted to have worked with OMS on this exciting development to integrate our SmartrFit tool into their platform, avoiding dual keying to provide advisers quick and accurate results, leaving them more time to do what they do best; help and advise clients. Like OMS, we have a really exciting 2022 planned for SmartrFit and so we're thrilled OMS users get access now to our free tool."
Kevin Roberts, Director Legal & General Mortgage Club
Legal & General Assurance Society Limited. Registered in England and Wales No. 00166055. Registered office: One Coleman Street, London EC2R 5AA. We are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.
Notes to editors
About Legal & General
Established in 1836, Legal & General is one of the UK's leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with international businesses in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With almost £1.3 trillion in total assets under management*, we are the UK's largest investment manager for corporate pension schemes and a UK market leader in pension risk transfer, alternative asset origination, life insurance, workplace pensions and retirement income. Through inclusive capitalism, we aim to build a better society by investing in long-term assets that benefit everyone.
* at 30 June 2021
About Legal & General Insurance
Legal & General Insurance (LGI) has been offering life insurance cover since 1836 and is the UK's number one individual life insurance provider. Our group protection business in the UK offers life insurance and income protection products to individuals through their employers and we offer term-life insurance in the US. We now have over 5.5 million UK life insurance customers, 1.8 million people in group protection schemes and approaching 1.3 million US term-life insurance policyholders. Here in LGI, we protect our customers and their loved ones throughout life and death.
(As of June 2021)
About (Relevant division/business unit)
Over the last decade, as the rest of the world - including the financial sector - has raced forward technologically, the mortgage market and particularly the specialist finance sector has remained underserved.
OMS was conceived as the all-in-one solution to overcome this growing problem.
With a constant acceleration in changes to the regulatory environment, more clients are requiring specialist finance. Every case is taking more work to get the same result.
The system has been designed from the ground up so that advisers can dedicate their time to what really matters, providing the best advice and maintaining close relationships with their clients.
The system has been developed by working alongside mortgage advisers, observing how they operate and how OMS could simplify admin and processing requirements. This has resulted in a multi-award-winning system that, in only its first year, has amassed over 4,000 users.
OMS was formed in 2017
The system is more than a sourcing system. Features include: a CRM, audit trail, pre-population, DIPs, full two-way lender integration with several lenders including Shawbrook Bank, Together Loans, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance and Foundation Home Loans
The system allows document uploads, sourcing, KFIs, evidence of research, email and SMS updates, pre-underwriting, AVMs, credit searches and so much more to help save brokers hours of administration time
OMS has been awarded 'Best Product Innovation' and 'Best Use of Technology' at the Specialist Finance
Introducer Awards - June 2018
Via one of its customers, a white labelled version of OMS was awarded a National Mortgage Adviser Award in 2017 for 'Best Technology', 'Highly Commended' in the Mortgage Finance Gazette Awards 2017 and 'Highly Commended' in the Bridging & Commercial awards 2018.
For further information call 02039112211 or visit www.onemortgagesystem.co.uk