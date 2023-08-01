As the gig economy keeps growing, employers have the opportunity to make use of this resilient, independent talent pool

3 main concerns for gig workers: flexibility, pay equity, benefits such as health & retirement:

Hybrid work and flexible work conditions, including work from home, are here to stay

Companies can choose to offer more equitable pay to gig workers for contract services, regardless of gender, minority status, preferences, etc.

Employers may want to create structures whereby contributions toward benefits such as health insurance and matching retirement contributions can be built into freelancers' compensation

After mass layoffs of 2022-23, an expanding gig economy pool provides companies with access to thousands of tech workers

New York, NY, July 26, 2023 - The eighth and final segment of a broad new study on the U.S. Gig Economy sponsored by Legal & General Group (LGEN, LGNNY), Full Circle: What Employers Need to Know About Independent Workers in America was released today. The report wraps up a year-long, in-depth study of the fast-changing American workforce, with a growing number of independent workers projected to reach 50 percent of the U.S. labor force by 2027, in terms of how employers could better adjust to include them.

This eighth part of the data-rich study yielded the insight that, given the preference of freelancers to stay in the gig economy, companies may need to look for new ways to engage with this valuable part of the workforce, including: better understanding of skills offered, skills gaps they can fill, and integrating into existing teams. Companies will also benefit by setting mutually acceptable terms with their independent contractors, offering ways to contribute to their health and retirement plans. Approaches to attract independent workers back to the workplace range from emphasizing the inclusive, social and supportive aspects of office culture, such as mentoring and teamwork, to understanding gig workers' concerns and financial security needs and moving toward offering solutions.

The study lays out three major areas of concern for U.S. gig workers, as well as a forecast for the IT sector: