This includes changes to the senior leadership of the Home Finance business, with Craig Brown, the current Chief Executive of Home Finance, moving into the role of Chief Operating Officer of the Retail division. Lorna Shah, Managing Director for Retail Retirement, will take on responsibility for leading Home Finance alongside her leadership of the Annuities business.

Lorna has had in-depth experience of Home Finance in her previous role as Chief Financial Officer of Legal & General Retail Retirement, and as a member of the Home Finance board. Lorna will play a key role in leading the Home Finance business in its mission to transition later life mortgages into mainstream retirement planning and driving more integration between the Annuities and Home Finance businesses.

Craig, who joined Legal & General in 2012, has held several senior commercial and operational roles during that time. He will take on responsibility for operations across Retail Protection, Annuities, Workplace Savings and Home Finance. Craig brings a wealth of experience, including a strong mix of strategic thinking, commercial experience, customer focus, agile experience, innovation, and great people leadership.

In addition, Paula Llewellyn, Retail Chief Marketing Officer and Direct Managing Director will further expand her remit by taking on responsibility for driving the overall strategy of the Retail division.