LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
Legal & General : Retirement America Completes $355M Pension Risk Transfer Deal with Trinity Industries, Inc.

01/27/2021 | 11:22am EST
27 Jan 2021

Plan termination covers more than 7,500 participants

Stamford, CT- Jan 27, 2021 - Legal & General Retirement America (LGRA) today announced it has completed a $355 million pension risk transfer (PRT) deal with Trinity Industries, Inc., a leading provider of rail transportation products and services in North America. The plan termination, which involves Trinity Industries, Inc. Consolidated Pension Plan, secures the benefits of more than 7,500 participants.

Willis Towers Watson - a long-standing benefits partner to Trinity Industries, Inc. - served as the strategic advisor for this complex plan termination and related annuity purchase. Trinity Industries, Inc.'s PRT transaction serves as one of seven deals completed by LGRA in Q4 2020. In total, LGRA surpassed $1.6 billion in premiums for the year with momentum continuing into 2021.

We are thrilled to have been selected by Trinity Industries, Inc. as a trusted partner to deliver on pension commitments to its current and future retirees. Our financial strength, combined with a steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding service, are intended to provide peace of mind to the participants of Trinity's pension plan.

George Palms, President, Legal & General Retirement America

For further information, please contact:

Michelle Mead, Caliber Corporate Advisers, Michelle@calibercorporate.com, 888.550.6385 ext.7

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32 991 M 45 165 M 45 165 M
Net income 2020 1 664 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
Net Debt 2020 1 149 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 15 303 M 21 018 M 20 950 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 542
Free-Float 97,4%
