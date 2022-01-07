Legal & General Group Plc

07 January 2022

Legal & General Retirement Institutional Division announces new CEO

Legal & General Assurance Society Limited ("Legal & General") today announced the appointment of Andrew Kail as the new CEO of Legal & General Retirement Institutional ("LGRI"), the Pension Risk Transfer ("PRT") division of Legal & General. This was effective from 1 January 2022.

He succeeds Laura Mason, who has moved to become CEO of Legal & General Capital. Laura has successfully headed LGRI since January 2018, with the business recently announcing it had contributed 41% of Group profits in the first six months of 2021.1

Andrew Kail joined Legal & General Retail Retirement ("LGRR") in 2021, having previously spent 30 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") in a wide variety of roles. As Head of Financial Services he led PwC's 6,000 strong team in asset & wealth management, banking, insurance, and real estate, having previously worked in its audit, strategy, regulation and technology divisions.

Andrew Kail, CEO, Legal & General Retirement Institutional, said:

"It is a great privilege to lead such a successful global team in the Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) markets. There are still significant opportunities for Legal & General to help pension schemes de-risk, in the UK and internationally, through collaboration, innovation and drawing on the strength of the Legal & General Group. We provide additional security and world class customer service to scheme members while investing their savings in their communities and their environment, levelling up local economies."

