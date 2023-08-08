- New analysis from Legal & General Retail reveals average annuity income1 for June 2023 has increased by over £800 when compared to June last year
- Demand is also up with annuity quote enquiries increasing by two thirds (67%) compared to the same time last year
- Annuity Ready data reveals a 9.1% difference in top and bottom annuity rates currently available on the market
Rising interest rates are driving the highest demand for annuities in years, with Legal & General Retail seeing 67% more quote requests2 when comparing June 2023 to June 2022.
Data from annuity comparison service, Annuity Ready, found that the difference between the best and worst annuity available is huge. A 66-year-old with a £100,000 pension pot are finding rates differ by as much as 9.1% - a difference of £622 in potential annual income or £14,928 over the course of the average retirement3.
