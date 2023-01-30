Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Legal & General Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:45:36 2023-01-30 am EST
254.75 GBX   -2.32%
03:30aLegal & General Wilson to retire as CEO after over 10 years
AN
03:23aUK stocks slip ahead of central bank meetings, Unilever up after naming new CEO
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 Seen Sharply Lower at Start of Busy Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Legal & General Wilson to retire as CEO after over 10 years

01/30/2023 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Legal & General Group PLC on Monday said Chief Executive Nigel Wilson plans to step down, after more than a decade in post.

Wilson joined the London-based life insurance and financial services provider in 2009 as chief financial officer and was appointed to CEO in 2012.

During his time at L&G, the company said, Wilson exceeded financial and operational targets, delivering positive outcomes for customers and shareholders.

The stock was down 2.2% at 255.00 pence each on Monday morning in London. L&G shares have more than doubled since the start of 2012, when they stood around 112p.

L&G has begun the process to appoint a successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

Wilson will continue as CEO until his successor starts. It is planned that this process will take around a year.

Chair John Kingman said: "He is a world-class leader who has worked with great passion and energy, and we have been very fortunate to have had his vision, drive and commitment. Nigel has successfully navigated significant geopolitical changes as well as challenges in the regulatory and market environments of each of our core businesses and has steered the group into a position of strength from which it can continue developing on behalf of its shareholders, customers and people."

Back in August, L&G reported a 2.8% rise in pretax profit to GBP1.44 billion in the half-year that ended June 30 from GBP1.40 billion a year before. Gross written premiums were 55% higher at GBP6.61 billion from GBP4.26 billion.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
03:30aLegal & General Wilson to retire as CEO after over 10 years
AN
03:23aUK stocks slip ahead of central bank meetings, Unilever up after naming new CEO
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 Seen Sharply Lower at Start of Busy Week
DJ
02:56aUnilever hires dairyman as CEO; Wilson to depart L&G
AN
02:37aLegal & General CEO Nigel Wilson to Retire
DJ
02:34aUK insurer Legal & General's CEO Wilson to retire
RE
02:25aLegal & General's CEO to Retire
MT
01/24Legal & General : agrees £430m buy-in with the Tioxide Pension Fund
PU
01/23Legal & General Chair John Kingman to become chair of Barclays Bank UK
AN
01/16The British Steel Pension Scheme with Tata Steel UK as Sponsor has completed a substant..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 79 715 M 98 698 M 98 698 M
Net income 2022 2 117 M 2 621 M 2 621 M
Net Debt 2022 5 538 M 6 857 M 6 857 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 7,46%
Capitalization 15 467 M 19 150 M 19 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 743
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 260,80 GBX
Average target price 311,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.53%19 150
BLACKSTONE INC.29.21%68 087
KKR & CO. INC.19.56%47 792
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.11.02%40 529
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.16.45%15 368
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION21.13%14 666