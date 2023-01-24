Advanced search
Legal & General : agrees £430m buy-in with the Tioxide Pension Fund

01/24/2023 | 04:47am EST
The sponsoring company, Venator Group ("the Sponsor"), is a leading global chemical company. The Fund is an existing Legal & General client, with Legal & General Investment Management ("LGIM") having managed a proportion of the Scheme's assets since 1995.

Legal & General was able to offer a tailored price lock solution that provided price certainty to the Trustee during a period of high market volatility while the terms of the buy-in were being agreed.

The Trustee and Sponsor appointed Aon as their specialist adviser for the transaction while legal advice was provided to the Trustee by Addleshaw Goddard. Clifford Chance provided legal advice to Legal & General.

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 09:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 79 715 M 98 636 M 98 636 M
Net income 2022 2 117 M 2 619 M 2 619 M
Net Debt 2022 5 538 M 6 853 M 6 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,50x
Yield 2022 7,58%
Capitalization 15 230 M 18 845 M 18 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 743
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.93%18 845
BLACKSTONE INC.14.58%61 637
KKR & CO. INC.16.09%46 405
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.7.92%39 396
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.15.05%15 183
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION16.36%14 089