Legal & General : agrees £430m buy-in with the Tioxide Pension Fund

The sponsoring company, Venator Group ("the Sponsor"), is a leading global chemical company. The Fund is an existing Legal & General client, with Legal & General Investment Management ("LGIM") having managed a proportion of the Scheme's assets since 1995.

Legal & General was able to offer a tailored price lock solution that provided price certainty to the Trustee during a period of high market volatility while the terms of the buy-in were being agreed.

The Trustee and Sponsor appointed Aon as their specialist adviser for the transaction while legal advice was provided to the Trustee by Addleshaw Goddard. Clifford Chance provided legal advice to Legal & General.