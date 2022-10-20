Legal & General Group Plc 2022

20 October 2022

Legal & General agrees c.£13m buy-in for Jarvis Group Limited Pension Plan

Legal & General Assurance Society Limited ("Legal & General") today announces that it has agreed a c.£13 million full scheme buy-in for the Jarvis Group Limited Pension Plan ("the Plan"), securing the benefits of more than 90 members, including 72 retirees.

The Sponsoring company, Jarvis Group Limited ("the Sponsor"), is a 117-year-old construction business that specialises in contracting services, homebuilding, and maintenance.

The Plan is an existing Legal & General client, having partnered with its investment management business for more than 23 years. This is its first bulk annuity transaction.

Legal & General used a price-tracking formula to provide certainty to the Plan while the terms were agreed. The Trustees will now work with Legal & General towards its target of reaching buyout within agreed timeframes.

K3 Advisory advised the Trustees on the transaction and Shoosmiths provided legal advice.

Matthew Dales, Actuarial Manager, Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI)

"This transaction, which provides security for the retirements of more than 90 people, is the product of strong collaboration and clear communication among the Trustees, their advisors and us. Our innovative price-tracking solution helped provide certainty to the Trustees while we agreed the terms of the transaction, and we are now well-placed to help the Plan towards its objective of buyout."

Adam Davis, Managing Director at K3 commented: "With diligent preparation any scheme can get transaction ready. In doing so, it means they are able to take full advantage of favourable market conditions as they happen, trading at the optimum time for their scheme and meeting their unique needs. Working closely with all concerned and sharing expertise meant we were able to achieve this great success for the Jarvis pension plan."

Simon Lawrence, Trustee, added: "Aside from securing the best outcome for our members the next most important thing for us is being able to work with a team of providers who were able to work efficiently and collaboratively to get us to where we need to be. The team on this buy-in were able to do exactly that, making the whole process seamless. We have not only secured the benefits of our 90 members, but we are in a very a strong position to achieve our target objective to buyout."