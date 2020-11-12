Legal & General : keeps 2020 final dividend flat due to COVID-19

The life insurer aims to generate eight to nine billion pounds ($10.56-$11.88 billion) in combined cash and capital, paying dividends of 5.6-5.9 billion pounds over 2020-2024.

L&G is a major player in the market for annuities, which pay pensioners a fixed income for life. It also invests in real assets such as infrastructure and is one of the largest investors in the UK stock market.

"The markets we operate in are large and growing and we are well placed to capitalise," Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said.

It said it aimed for earnings per share to grow faster than dividend growth, which it targeted at 3-6% annually.

Barclays analysts said the dividend growth target was lower than growth of 7% seen in 2015-2019, adding the targets "fell short of our expectations". The bank retained its overweight rating on L&G's stock, but cut its price target to 311 pence from 320 pence.

L&G said it had written 4.7 billion pounds in UK bulk annuity deals - insuring a company's defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme - and had another 1.7 billion pounds "in exclusive negotiations", which it expected to complete this year.

Legal & General Investment Management's assets under management stood at 1.23 trillion pounds at end-September, slightly below the 1.24 trillion reported at end-June, though it saw 6.4 billion pounds of third-party net inflows.

