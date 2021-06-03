Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Legal & General Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Legal & General : Bruntwood and the University of Manchester join forces to deliver new £1.5bn innovation district in Manchester

06/03/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3 Jun 2021

Bruntwood SciTech, a partnership between Legal & General and Bruntwood, announces that it will partner with the University of Manchester to deliver ID (Innovation District) Manchester, a new £1.5bn innovation district across four million sq ft in the centre of the city

As part of ambitious plans to make Manchester the heart of innovation in Europe and accelerate the dissemination of the world-leading research and development spinning out of the University, the mixed-use scheme will include offices, hotels and 1,300 homes, close to Piccadilly Station. The development will also include the largest public space in the city.

The scheme will operate as an exemplar in urban regeneration, setting new benchmarks for mixed-use, net-zero carbon development. Delivered over a 15-year period, ID Manchester will support the growth of the UK's science and technology infrastructure, creating 10,000 full time jobs and facilitating the commercialisation of knowledge, ideas and innovation generated from one of the world's leading universities.

ID Manchester will be designed to provide space for organisations of all sizes across a range of scientific sectors, with a particular focus on biomaterials, advanced materials, digital technology and health innovation, all research specialisms of the University of Manchester, nurturing the next generation of game-changing businesses and bringing huge economic benefits to Manchester and the UK.

ID Manchester forms Legal & General's 9th significant urban regeneration scheme, having invested billions of pounds in partnerships with universities such as Oxford and Newcastle and Local Authorities in areas such as Cardiff, Salford and Sunderland. Legal & General is using its varied capital streams, from start-up funding to long-term UK pension money, to reshape the urban landscape; providing the significant investment needed to help cities adapt, change and innovate.

As the UK's leading creator of innovation districts, ID Manchester will increase Bruntwood SciTech's network of science and technology assets to 2.5m sq ft, which includes Alderley Park, the UK's largest single-site life science campus and a terrific life sciences showcase for the North West incorporating both research facilities and a venture capital infrastructure to allow companies to grow.

Universities are a key driver for the growth of cities, acting as a magnet for talent and incubator of growth and innovation. They have an integral role in shifting the dial for future success. This partnership is a unique opportunity to invest in, and develop, a significant, long-term and patient capital project that is economically viable and socially useful. Supporting the government's 'levelling up' agenda, it embodies inclusive capitalism in one of the UK's strongest regional cities, as we build back better and help create a more inclusive post-pandemic society

Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General

The journey to find our joint venture partner to work with us on delivering ID Manchester has been hugely rewarding for everyone involved. The quality and calibre of the submissions we received was truly outstanding and I would like to extend our gratitude to those who were unsuccessful. Innovation is a core theme for the University as we enter our third century. The opportunity afforded by ID Manchester will provide more chances for our research to have an impact on the real world, will be a place where we address the challenges facing the world in the 21st century and explore new ideas to improve the health, wealth and happiness of our fellow citizens. Bruntwood SciTech shares many of the same values and principles as the University of Manchester and throughout our detailed discussions with them, their commitment and approach to sustainability, inclusivity and collaboration aligned closely with our vision for ID Manchester. We look forward to working together to create an outstanding innovation district which will play a large role in helping the UK to build back better.

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester

From the splitting of the atom to the first isolation of graphene, Manchester has been at the forefront of global innovation. The ambition to create an innovation district of this size and scale will help transform the UK's knowledge economy and cement the UK's status as world leader in science, technology and engineering. Working in partnership with the University of Manchester, we will create a global exemplar that will support national and international investment into science and technology, creating new pathways for the translation of research, and new cultures for enterprise. It's also an opportunity to build something with purpose and a social conscience at its heart from the outset. ID Manchester will champion a more progressive and sustainable model of economic growth, one that works for all people and the planet. To be selected to deliver a project of such scale, ambition and international significance is a privilege and we cannot wait to get started.

Chris Oglesby, Executive Chair, Bruntwood SciTech

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
05:38aLEGAL & GENERAL  : Bruntwood and the University of Manchester join forces to del..
PU
06/02LEGAL & GENERAL  : grows residential pipeline to tens of thousands of homes as i..
PU
06/01OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins
RE
06/01LEGAL & GENERAL  : agrees Pension Risk Transfer transactions for c.£800m with TU..
PU
05/28MARKET CHATTER : Legal & General Unit To Protest Arrow Global, Informa's Executi..
MT
05/27LEGAL & GENERAL  : Angellica Bell to host podcast aimed at challenging retiremen..
PU
05/27LEGAL & GENERAL  : announces first conversion of an Assured Payment Policy (APP)..
PU
05/26LEGAL & GENERAL  : To Redeem $424.8 Million Notes Due 2041
MT
05/26LEGAL & GENERAL  : One in four women over 50 have less than £5,000 in their pens..
PU
05/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Legal & General Opposes Shell's Climate Plan Over Lack Of C..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56 403 M 79 825 M 79 825 M
Net income 2021 1 825 M 2 583 M 2 583 M
Net Debt 2021 1 124 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
Yield 2021 6,67%
Capitalization 16 872 M 23 926 M 23 878 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 099
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 300,24 GBX
Last Close Price 284,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.84%23 926
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.42.31%61 342
KKR & CO. INC.35.84%32 423
AMUNDI9.13%18 177
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.39.98%17 404
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.37.25%15 275