MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General Plc    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Legal & General : Proposed Articles of Association - Clean

04/16/2021 | 04:30am EDT
Non-Confidential

Registered Number: 01417162

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

(Articles Adopted on [●])

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

100259/14637 570637045 5 RYO 150421:1125

Non-Confidential

CONTENTS

Page

Preliminary

2

1.

Exclusion of other Regulations

2

2.

Definitions

2

3.

Objects

4

4.

Limited Liability

5

5.

Change of Name

5

Share Capital

5

6.

Shares

5

7.

Rights Attached to Shares

5

8.

Redeemable Shares

5

9.

Variation of Rights

5

10.

Matters not constituting Variation of Rights

6

11.

Payment of Commission

6

12.

Trusts not Recognised

6

13.

Suspension of Rights Where Non-Disclosure of Interest

6

14.

Uncertificated Shares

8

15.

Right to Share Certificates

10

16.

Replacement of Share Certificates

10

17.

Execution of Share Certificates

11

18.

Share Certificates Sent at Holder's Risk

11

Lien

11

19.

Company's Lien on Shares Not Fully Paid

11

100259/14637 570637045 5 RYO 150421:1125

Non-Confidential

20.

Enforcing Lien by Sale

11

21.

Application of Proceeds of Sale

11

Calls on Shares

12

22.

Calls

12

23.

Timing of Calls

12

24.

Liability of Joint Holders

12

25.

Interest Due on Non-Payment

12

26.

Sums Due on Allotment Treated as Calls

12

27.

Power to Differentiate

12

28.

Payment of Calls in Advance

13

Forfeiture of Shares

13

29.

Notice if Call or Instalment Not Paid

13

30.

Form of Notice

13

31.

Forfeiture for Non-Compliance with Notice

13

32.

Notice after Forfeiture

13

33.

Sale of Forfeited Shares

13

34.

Arrears to be Paid Notwithstanding Forfeiture

14

35.

Statutory Declaration as to Forfeiture

14

Transfer of Shares

14

36.

Transfer

14

37.

Signing of Transfer

15

38.

Rights to Decline Registration of Partly Paid Shares

15

39.

Other Rights to Decline Registration

15

40.

No Fee for Registration

15

41.

Untraced Members

16

Non-Confidential

Transmission of Shares

17

42.

Transmission on Death

17

43.

Entry of Transmission in Register

17

44.

Election of Person Entitled by Transmission

17

45.

Rights of Person Entitled by Transmission

17

Alteration of Share Capital

18

46.

Sub-Division

18

47.

Fractions

18

Participation in General Meetings

18

48.

Participation in General Meetings

18

49.

Electronic Facilities and Satellite Meetings

19

Notice of General Meetings

19

50.

Omission or Non-Receipt of Notice

19

51.

Changes to Arrangements for General Meetings

20

Proceedings at General Meetings

20

52.

Quorum

20

53.

Procedure if Quorum Not Present

20

54.

Security and Access Arrangements

21

55.

Chair of General Meeting

21

56.

Orderly Conduct

22

57.

Entitlement to Attend and Speak

22

58.

Adjournments

22

59.

Notice of Adjournment

22

Amendments

22

60.

Amendments to Resolutions

23

Non-Confidential

61.

Amendments Ruled Out of Order

23

Voting

23

62.

Votes of Members

23

63.

Method of Voting

23

64.

Procedure if Poll Demanded

24

65.

When Poll to be Taken

24

66.

Continuance of Other Business after Poll Demand

24

67.

Votes of Joint Holders

25

68.

Voting on Behalf of Incapable Member

25

69.

No Right to Vote where Sums Overdue on Shares

25

70.

Objections or Errors in Voting

25

Proxies

26

71.

Appointment of Proxies

26

72.

Receipt of Proxies

26

73.

Maximum Validity of Proxy

27

74.

Form of Proxy

27

75.

Cancellation of Proxy's Authority

28

Class Meetings

28

76.

Separate General Meetings

28

Appointment, Retirement and Removal of Directors

28

77.

Number of Directors

28

78.

Directors' Shareholding Qualification

28

79.

Power of Company to Appoint Directors

28

80.

Power of Board to Appoint Directors

28

81.

Annual Retirement of Directors

29

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 56 403 M 77 603 M 77 603 M
Net income 2021 1 825 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
Net Debt 2021 3 945 M 5 428 M 5 428 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 6,91%
Capitalization 16 379 M 22 579 M 22 536 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 099
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 293,50 GBX
Last Close Price 276,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.72%22 579
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.22.90%51 773
KKR & CO. INC.31.17%30 624
AMUNDI11.00%17 744
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.19.09%15 041
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.24.16%13 825
