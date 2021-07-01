Log in
Legal & General : Re announces appointment of Amy Ellison as new CEO

07/01/2021
1 Jul 2021

Legal & General Reinsurance (L&G Re), the international reinsurance business of the Legal & General Group (L&G), today announces the appointment of Amy Ellison as Chief Executive Officer.

Amy, a chartered accountant who has more than 20 years of financial-services industry experience, moves from within the L&G Group, having served in senior management roles in the UK since she joined the group in November 2016. Most recently, she served as Finance Director, Defined Contribution (including Workplace Savings) and Retail for L&G Investment Management for two-and-a-half years. Prior to that, she was the Head of Audit for four of L&G's businesses.

Alongside Amy's responsibilities for financial strategy and performance, she has held several governance roles at Legal & General, including as a director on the L&G UCITS ETF plc Board and as the Chair of LGIM's Asset Pricing and Valuations Committee.

In addition to her work with the L&G Group, Amy also served the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as Senior Policy Lead in the Independent Review of the Financial Reporting Council over an eight-month period in 2018.

Amy will succeed Thomas Olunloyo, who has been with L&G Re since its launch in 2014 and has served as CEO since 2017. Thomas will be relocating to the US, joining Legal & General America (LGA) as Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO to lead a larger team and reach millions of new customers.

Before joining Legal & General, Amy worked for more than 15 years at PwC. Based in the UK and Australia, she was responsible for the delivery of audits and assurance services to global listed insurance and asset management clients.

She is also an accomplished musician, and served for a three-year period between January 2017 and February 2020 as Governor of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, UK, as well as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. She holds a bachelor's degree in music (Honours) from the University of Edinburgh, and a postgraduate diploma in musical performance from the Royal Northern College of Music.

I am very excited to be joining L&G Re as it continues to establish its important place within the Legal & General Group. Reinsurance is a significant part of how we enable our clients to manage their risks and to meet their obligations to customers. I look forward to building on the formidable foundations Thomas and the talented team in Bermuda have built and to leading the company into its next stage of growth.

Amy Ellison, CEO of Legal & General Reinsurance





Legal & General Group plc published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
