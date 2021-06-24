Legal & General : is delighted to support LGBT Great as we celebrate Pride

24 Jun 2021

Global Top 100 list spotlights, recognises and celebrates senior executive leaders

Legal & General is proud to announce that Phil Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at Legal & General Retirement Institutional ('LGRI') has been featured in the LGBT Great 2021 Global Top 100 Executive Allies for demonstrating strong LGBT+ allyship.

Phil joins L&G executives Michelle Scrimgeour (CEO, Legal & General Investment Management); Heather Andrews (Group Employee Experience Director); and Michael Marks (Head of Responsible Investment Integration, Legal & General Investment Management) on LGBT Great's 100 Executive Allies List.

The award was presented to Phil in an online webinar on Thursday 24 June 2021 run by LGBT Great, a global membership organisation specialising in developing LGBT+ diversity and inclusion within the investment and savings industry.

Phil was also nominated by his colleagues for the LGBT Great Top 10 Ally Award for the support he has shown the L&GBT+Allies network at Legal & General's Hove office, including recently organising a donation from Legal & General to LGBT+ education charity Just Like Us.

The purpose of the Global Top 100 list is to spotlight, recognise and celebrate senior executive leaders for their allyship towards minority communities in general and the LGBT+ community in particular.

I am incredibly proud to have won this award. It is essential that companies like ours embrace diversity & inclusion every day to ensure we can all perform at our best, no matter who we are. There is a fantastic network in place at Legal & General and I encourage all organisations to put allyship at the top of their agenda. Phil Anderson, Chief Operating Officer, Legal & General Retirement Institutional

I am delighted to support LGBT Great as we celebrate this year's Pride globally, a moment to embrace connection, inclusion, togetherness and solidarity. The last 18 months have shown the possibility of a kinder society and at Legal & General we continue to strive to make our workplace the most welcoming place it can be for everyone. Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO, Legal & General Investment Management

I'm delighted to be part of LGBT Great's 100 Executive Allies list. We want to make Legal & General a great place to work for everyone and create genuine equality of opportunity. This is a fantastic accolade for our business, and while we know there's always more we can be doing to make ours a diverse and inclusive workplace, it's important to reflect on the great progress we've made. This is a good opportunity to do just that. Heather Andrews, Group Employee Experience Director, Legal & General

For further information, please contact: