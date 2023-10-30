Legal & General's investment in Central Square has been a significant driver in Cardiff becoming one of the fastest growing employment hubs in the UK - upon completion, it will create space for 13,000 new jobs.

Construction of Legal & General's Welsh headquarters - named Calon, Welsh for heart - began in December 2019 with works completing earlier this year. Legal & General's new workplace meets the highest standards in sustainable design. There is no gas in the building, and it can generate its own electricity from solar panels and air source heat pumps. The office is on track to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding rating and is also targeting Nabers UK 5-star to ensure it remains Net Zero aligned in operations.

Calon is also targeting a WELL Platinum rating, the highest standard in design for wellbeing. With over 3,000 living plants and natural lighting throughout, it has occupants' wellbeing at its core.

Legal & General's investment in its new office has benefitted not only employees but the community as well. Over £11 million was spent with suppliers in the Cardiff area during the fit out of the office. Legal & General and its supply chain also delivered over 516 weeks of apprenticeships, 18 weeks of work experience and 332 hours of career support sessions in Cardiff over the course of the build.