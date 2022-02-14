Legal & General Group Plc
Legal & General partners with Cancer Research UK
Supporting the life-saving work of Cancer Research UK with a digital-first offering
During the Covid-19 pandemic, cancer services have suffered. There were over 380,000 fewer urgent suspected cancer referrals in the UK1 between March 2020 and March 2021, compared to pre-pandemic, and nearly 45,000 fewer patients starting their cancer treatment in the UK in April 2020-March 2021 compared with pre-pandemic2.
Legal & General has a responsibility to help people throughout society, and partnering with charities like Cancer Research UK is one way we are supporting our customers and communities.
With the right education and support, we can catch cancer early and save lives. During the pandemic, we backed the NHS' callfor people experiencing symptoms of critical illness such as cancer to seek medical advice.
The partnership
Cancer Research UK is the leading UK charitable provider of digital cancer information. They have a comprehensive About Cancer website, supported by a Cancer Chat forum and Nurse Helpline. Legal & General has helped to fund the Nurse Helpline, where people affected by cancer, or those who are supporting someone close to them with cancer, can access information directly from a team of specialist nurses.
Feedback
These three services have helped millions of people already, with more than 18,000 new Cancer Chat members and over 29m users for About Cancer in 2020/21. Every year the Nurse Helpline responds to between 14,000 and 16,000 queries.
Feedback from a recent survey of the Nurse Helpline has shown:
-
97% of respondents are satisfied with their experience of the Nurse Helpline
-
98% of respondents found their call with the Helpline nurse useful
-
86% of respondents said their understanding of their situation had improved as a result of the call
"At Legal & General, we want to improve people's lives, and helping Cancer Research UK to carry out their vital work is a great way to do that. It's a privilege to work with them to help people affected by cancer and by the impact that Covid-19 has had on cancer services. We saw a dramatic fall in policyholders claiming on critical illness insurance at the beginning of the pandemic3, and we want to ensure anyone who needs medical help, and our support, is getting what they need."
Jack Roper, Group Head of Sustainability, Legal & General
"The nurses on Cancer Research UK's helpline listen to thousands of people every year and give much needed information and support. Cancer Research UK couldn't provide this much needed service without donations from individuals and companies like Legal & General and we are incredibly grateful for the continued support that we receive."
-
CRUK estimate based on England and Wales trends from Cancer Waiting Times data.
-
Pre-pandemicrefers to the same months in 2019, and figures have been adjusted for working days where appropriate.
-
Legal & General's statistics show that 41% fewer policyholders claimed on their critical illness insurance in April 2020 than the typical figure of around 300 claims a month.
Martin Ledwick, Head Information Nurse at Cancer Research UK
Notes to editors
About Legal & General
Established in 1836, Legal & General is one of the UK's leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with international businesses in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With over £1.1 trillion in total assets under management, we are the UK's largest investment manager for corporate pension schemes and a UK market leader in pension risk transfer, life insurance, workplace pensions and retirement income.
About Cancer Research UK
Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research. Cancer Research UK's pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives. Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.
Today, 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK's ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, 3 in 4 people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.
Cancer Research UK supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses. Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK's vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.
For further information about Cancer Research UK's work or to find out how to support the charity, please call 0300 123 1022 or visit www.cancerresearchuk.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
