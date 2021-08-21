Log in
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
Legal & General : plans to expand into China -Telegraph

08/21/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of British insurer Legal & General is seen at its offices in central London

(Reuters) - Legal & General (L&G) is planning to expand into China, the chief executive of the insurer and asset manager has told The Telegraph newspaper, it reported on Saturday.

"We've got to grow really quickly from here and we're not short of opportunities. We are looking at our options right now ... but the demographics (in China) are compelling," CEO Nigel Wilson told the newspaper in an interview.

L&G has decided not to go down the insurance route in China, but Wilson suggested a fund management partnership is the most likely way the firm could expand into the nation, the newspaper https://bit.ly/3mnVNbg reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 59 567 M 81 137 M 81 137 M
Net income 2021 2 039 M 2 778 M 2 778 M
Net Debt 2021 1 114 M 1 517 M 1 517 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,93x
Yield 2021 6,99%
Capitalization 15 578 M 21 215 M 21 219 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 099
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 262,50 GBX
Average target price 317,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-1.39%21 215
BLACKSTONE INC.74.82%74 389
KKR & CO. INC.56.36%36 912
AMUNDI17.81%18 608
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.49.30%16 765
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.24.57%15 654