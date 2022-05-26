Confidential

Legal & General Group Plc

26 May 2022

Legal & General publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Our 2021 Sustainability Report, published today, demonstrates how Legal & General puts sustainability at the forefront of strategy and decision-making. It sets out our achievements in 2021 and our focus for the future, as well as how we're helping to tackle some of the biggest issues of our time.

Sustainability is fundamental to everything we do, because our business model is based on the principle that profit and purpose are intrinsically linked. We invest in projects which do social and environmental good, while providing a strong return and great service for our shareholders, customers, and clients.

The report brings this vision to life and looks at how we have been leading through our actions over the past year.

Focus Areas

The report details how we're responding to major trends where we can make a positive difference, and explains how we are growing our business responsibly:

Tackling climate change: As a major investor and a business with a significant amount of influence, we have a real opportunity to help translate the COP-26 promises into realities. This section complements our Climate Report and explains our climate strategy's three pillars of invest, influence, and operate.

Building fairer economic growth: Inclusive capitalism is an economic system where today's capital is used to benefit tomorrow's society. Making investments that drive social outcomes is core to Legal & General's work, and we can play a major role in solving the UK's chronic underinvestment in housing and infrastructure.

Prioritising health and wellbeing: Health inequalities lead to productivity losses of between £31-33 billion each year in England alone, so there is a clear economic and business case for businesses to help to tackle health inequality. We're investing in health infrastructure and promoting financial and employee wellbeing.

Driving greater transparency and equity: Firms in all sectors are being held to increasingly higher standards of ethical behaviour. It's important that companies focus on demonstrating a commitment to these ethical standards, including ensuring that employment practices in their operations and their supply chains are equitable.

Growing our business responsibly: Our guiding principle of inclusive capitalism shapes how we run our business. Doing the right thing for our people, customers, investors, shareholders and communities is central to our approach.

Report highlights