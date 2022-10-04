Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Legal & General Plc
  News
  Summary
Legal & General says met collateral calls without difficulty

10/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Legal & General Group said on Tuesday it would continue to support pension fund clients buffeted by sudden interest rate hikes but had not experienced difficulty in meeting collateral calls and has not been a forced seller of gilts or bonds.

In a trading update, the company said market volatility had increased significantly in the second half of the year, but this has had "limited economic impact" on its businesses and its expectations for full year operating profit of around 8% and capital generation of 1.8 billion pounds were unchanged.

"One of the strengths of the UK insurance regime is that weregularly monitor and stress our capital and liquidity requirements to a 1 in 200 stress level so that we can withstand shocks like we have seen in the past few days," L&G said.

Wild swings in UK government bond prices following a controversial government "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 put swathes of British pension schemes at risk, forcing some to dump assets to meet collateral demands from liability driven investment managers to shore up ailing derivatives positions.

The LDI funds, which help pension funds match their liabilities to their assets and the future payouts they must make to pension members, were themselves facing margin calls from their relationship-banks and other key financial players.

"We hold considerable buffers over these prudent requirements and have a wide array of tools available to manage collateral calls," it added.

The group estimates its solvency coverage ratio to be between 235-240%, up at least 23 percentage points as of Sept. 30 compared with the half-year 2022.

L&G said moves by the Bank of England to carry out temporary purchases of long dated gilts have helped to alleviate pressure on its clients but it would continue to work closely with them to achieve appropriate hedging levels.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Karin Strohecker)


Financials
Sales 2022 79 715 M 90 116 M 90 116 M
Net income 2022 2 222 M 2 512 M 2 512 M
Net Debt 2022 5 538 M 6 261 M 6 261 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,26x
Yield 2022 8,75%
Capitalization 13 159 M 14 876 M 14 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 743
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 221,90 GBX
Average target price 307,48 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-25.41%14 876
BLACKSTONE INC.-35.31%60 688
KKR & CO. INC.-40.98%37 807
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-21.23%11 233
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-32.99%11 183
ESR GROUP LIMITED-24.10%11 107