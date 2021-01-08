Log in
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
Legal & General : set to retire retirement with new campaign

01/08/2021 | 11:28am EST
8 Jan 2021

Retirement has changed rapidly in recent years, not least in the last year with the coronavirus pandemic forcing many people to reassess their plans and seek diverse solutions for their retirement, rather than choosing just one product

Legal & General Retail Retirement has launched its 'Retiring That ' campaign retiring the clichés and complexities of retirement, and helping people understand the wealth of colourful options available to them in their life after work.

In response, Legal & General has been working to make retirement simpler by launching a range of new products, tools and guides that will help people take control of their later years by making it easy for them to find out what they've saved and what their retirement options are - all in one place.1

Working with brand and cultural transformation company, BBD Perfect Storm, Legal & General has created a bold campaign creative, which quite literally shatters the stereotypes of retirement to visualise the disruption it wants to make. Six clichéd symbols of retirement, including a carriage clock and slippers, are captured floating against a white background before they shatter in slow motion to reveal a visual cacophony of Legal & General's iconic brand colours.

The campaign, which launched on New Year's Day with a high-profile primetime slot, will continue into 2021 with print and digital advertising. It will also be rolled out across Legal & General's website, newsletter, magazine and social channels to build awareness and help consumers understand that retirement can be simple, exciting and accessible.

Carriage clock retirement is over, replaced by more colourful and varied journeys, full of potential and possibility. Our new TV ad aims to bring this to life, retiring the clichés and outdated stereotypes often associated with over 50s in later life. The 'one-size-fits-all' approach is yesterday's solution to yesterday's problem.

A new age of retirement needs financial services to match, a provider that can help people shape their retirement effectively. We want to deliver the best and broadest service offering, whilst remaining relevant to current retirees, and the next generation in their daily lives. With this campaign, we are seeking to elevate our market presence and become the UK's number one retirement brand.

Meg Dickens, Marketing Director, Legal & General Retail Retirement

It's always rewarding to work with a brave client like Legal & General, who are willing to lead the charge and create such a bold paradigm shift, and having a chance to create such a striking campaign was a real thrill.

Cory Eisentraut, Creative Partner, BBD Perfect Storm

In order to drive mass awareness of the new proposition, it was critical we launched in high impact, high profile media placements to really kick start the campaign. The perception of older audiences being uncomfortable with digital media is as outdated as the retirement clichés the campaign shatters - so it was important we aligned the campaign on brand TV and online across YouTube, Social media and Display too. This approach will allow us to quickly establish this bold, new direction for the brand.

Amanda Conner , Managing Partner, Havas Media Group

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:27:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
