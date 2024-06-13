Legal & General Group PLC - London-based insurer - Launches on Thursday the GBP200 million share buyback programme it had announced on Wednesday. Contracts Barclays Capital Securities Ltd to conduct the buyback, which is expected to be completed by December 12. The buyback for 2024 was announced as part of a strategy review. L&G will focus on three core divisions to create a "simpler and better-connected business". L&G said it intends to return more to shareholders over 2024 to 2027, through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

Current stock price: 227.40 pence

12-month change: down 3.5%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

