(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
FTSE 100
Barclays cuts Legal & General price target to 375 (390) pence - 'overweight'
Bank of America raises Legal & General price target to 290 (280) pence - 'neutral'
Liberum raises Ashtead price target to 6,550 (6,200) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Hiscox price target to 1,285 (1,015) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan raises Pearson price target to 1,230 (1,200) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Numis reinitiates Spirent Communications with 'buy' - price target 250 pence
Liberum cuts National Express to 'sell' ('hold') - target 115 (155) pence
Berenberg raises Volution price target to 500 (460) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank research raises ITV to 'buy' (hold) - price target 107 (90) pence
RBC raises IWG price target to 190 (150) pence - 'sector perform'
JPMorgan raises Hikma Pharma price target to 2,100 (1,950) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies cuts Serco price target to 205 (220) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Barclays cuts Restaurant Group price target to 50 (70) pence - 'underweight'
