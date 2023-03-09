Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Legal & General Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:24:09 2023-03-09 am EST
263.50 GBX   +0.76%
04:16aLiberum cuts National Express to 'sell'
AN
01:41aL&G hikes dividend as it profits from pensions buyout boom
AQ
03/08Legal & General 2022 Results : Operating profit up 12% to Ã‚£2.5bn, EPS up 12% to 38.3p, ROE of 21% and Solvency coverage of 236%
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberum cuts National Express to 'sell'

03/09/2023 | 04:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Barclays cuts Legal & General price target to 375 (390) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Bank of America raises Legal & General price target to 290 (280) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Liberum raises Ashtead price target to 6,550 (6,200) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Hiscox price target to 1,285 (1,015) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan raises Pearson price target to 1,230 (1,200) pence - 'overweight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Numis reinitiates Spirent Communications with 'buy' - price target 250 pence

----------

Liberum cuts National Express to 'sell' ('hold') - target 115 (155) pence

----------

Berenberg raises Volution price target to 500 (460) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank research raises ITV to 'buy' (hold) - price target 107 (90) pence

----------

RBC raises IWG price target to 190 (150) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

JPMorgan raises Hikma Pharma price target to 2,100 (1,950) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies cuts Serco price target to 205 (220) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Barclays cuts Restaurant Group price target to 50 (70) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC -2.20% 5703 Delayed Quote.23.52%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.33% 32.56 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.46% 166.3401 Delayed Quote.6.54%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.41% 11.582 Delayed Quote.9.90%
FTSE 100 -0.71% 7874.53 Delayed Quote.6.42%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.80% 19693.1 Delayed Quote.5.30%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC -0.53% 1779.5 Delayed Quote.15.27%
HISCOX LTD 0.22% 1132 Delayed Quote.3.58%
ITV PLC -0.30% 87.44 Delayed Quote.16.74%
IWG PLC -1.83% 188.45 Delayed Quote.15.18%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC 0.57% 262.8 Delayed Quote.4.81%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.18% 1122.01 Real-time Quote.6.11%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC -3.96% 136.767 Delayed Quote.9.69%
PEARSON PLC -0.02% 863.2 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.68% 1597.16 Real-time Quote.5.70%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.00% 160 Delayed Quote.2.96%
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC 0.49% 185 Delayed Quote.-29.32%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC -3.27% 37.16 Delayed Quote.22.79%
VOLUTION GROUP PLC 5.77% 375.5 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
All news about LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
04:16aLiberum cuts National Express to 'sell'
AN
01:41aL&G hikes dividend as it profits from pensions buyout boom
AQ
03/08Legal & General 2022 Results : Operating profit up 12% to Ã‚£2.5bn, EPS up 12% to 38..
AQ
03/08Legal & GeneralÃ¢™s new report on Women in the U.S. Gig Economy finds income dis..
AQ
03/08Stocks mostly down on hawkish Powell comments
AN
03/08Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
03/08BOE's Dhingra Warns on Risks of Overtightening -2-
DJ
03/08Stocks down, pound below USD1.19 on US rate view
AN
03/08Transcript : Legal & General Group Plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2023
CI
03/08Legal & General annual profit rises amid high interest rates
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 79 715 M 94 438 M 94 438 M
Net income 2022 2 110 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
Net Debt 2022 5 538 M 6 561 M 6 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 7,41%
Capitalization 15 509 M 18 373 M 18 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 743
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 261,50 GBX
Average target price 308,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.81%18 373
BLACKSTONE INC.20.60%64 640
KKR & CO. INC.22.79%49 083
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.11.62%40 648
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION21.70%14 952
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.8.53%14 325