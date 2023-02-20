Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Legal & General Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-02-20 am EST
259.50 GBX   -0.19%
03:39pPost-Brexit insurance reform clear before December, says BoE's Woods
RE
02/16Glencore Faces Claim from Legal & General Over Alleged Investor Losses in Bribery Case
MT
02/16Legal & General sues Glencore for investor losses after corruption fallout -FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Post-Brexit insurance reform clear before December, says BoE's Woods

02/20/2023 | 03:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought on Monday to allay fears among insurers that it was dragging its feet over a long-trailed and disputed reform of their capital rules, saying a "very good sense" of the changes would emerge well before December.

Changing the rules, known as Solvency II, has become a test of how far Britain is ready to change regulations inherited from the bloc to boost the financial sector.

The industry has long called for a speedy reform to unlock billions of pounds from capital buffers to invest in infrastructure and boost the sector's global competitiveness.

Insurers point out there have been, however, no major changes despite Britain having left the EU's legal orbit more than two years ago, and regulators being given a new remit to buttress growth and the financial sector's competitiveness.

In the meantime, the EU is much further down the road in updating Solvency II.

The BoE has clashed with the sector and the finance ministry over how far to ease the rules, citing the need to protect policyholders.

On Monday BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods, who heads banking and insurance regulation, sought to ease frustration over the pace of change.

"Discussions with colleagues in the Treasury about precise timings are ongoing, but at this point our broad expectation is that we will publish a first consultation on some of the topics above in June, followed by a second consultation ... in September," Woods told the Association of British Insurers annual dinner.

"We are also mindful that for some changes, firms will need advance notice to prepare, but we expect that these consultations will give firms a good sense of how the detailed regime will operate," Woods said, adding firms will have a "very good sense" of the changes well before the end of 2023 to adapt investment plans.

If parliament supports the government's plan for a large cut to the risk margin of insurers, then the Bank would "move on from the debate and into implementation", Woods said, referring to a mandatory buffer to help move a failing insurers' policies to another insurer.

The Bank would not use new powers to "reverse engineer" disputed changes to the so-called 'fundamental spread' or discount on how much insurers can cut capital requirements.

"Let me say very clearly and simply that we will not do this," Woods said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.47% 0.57335 Delayed Quote.1.44%
AVIVA PLC -0.11% 447.1 Delayed Quote.1.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.13% 0.617433 Delayed Quote.1.03%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.08% 0.8874 Delayed Quote.0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.010048 Delayed Quote.0.43%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC -0.19% 259.5 Delayed Quote.4.21%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.08% 0.830703 Delayed Quote.0.46%
All news about LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
03:39pPost-Brexit insurance reform clear before December, says BoE's Woods
RE
02/16Glencore Faces Claim from Legal & General Over Alleged Investor Losses in Bribery Case
MT
02/16Legal & General sues Glencore for investor losses after corruption fallout -FT
RE
02/16University Of Oxford : Life and Mind Building construction tops out
AQ
02/15UBS Lifts Legal & General Group PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
02/15Bryan Garnier starts Unilever with 'neutral'
AN
02/14Deutsche Bank double-upgrades easyJet to 'buy'
AN
02/07Legal & General : Mortgage Club adds Tandem Bank to lender panel
PU
02/07Legal & General : appoints new Chair of Trustees to its Mastertrust
PU
02/06CORRECT: Frasers could buy British shopping centres for GBP100 million
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 79 715 M 95 925 M 95 925 M
Net income 2022 2 080 M 2 503 M 2 503 M
Net Debt 2022 5 538 M 6 664 M 6 664 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 7,45%
Capitalization 15 390 M 18 519 M 18 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 743
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 260,00 GBX
Average target price 308,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.21%18 498
BLACKSTONE INC.26.05%66 425
KKR & CO. INC.23.18%49 238
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.13.01%40 741
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.18.76%15 676
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION21.43%14 703