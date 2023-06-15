Advanced search
    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:28:02 2023-06-15 am EDT
233.25 GBX   -2.00%
04:02aSantander head of Europe to join Legal & General as CEO
AN
03:12aSantander appoints Pedro Castro e Almeida as Europe's regional head
RE
02:55aLegal & General Designates Banco Santander Regional Head as CEO
MT
Santander head of Europe to join Legal & General as CEO

06/15/2023 | 04:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Legal & General Group PLC on Thursday said Banco Santander SA's regional head of Europe, Antonio Simoes, will join the company as chief executive officer.

The London-based financial services and asset management company said Simoes will succeed Nigel Wilson, who in January announced his intention to retire after more than a decade in the role.

Wilson will remain CEO until Simoes formally takes up his post early next year.

Chair John Kingman said: "I look forward to working with Antonio to ensure that Legal & General continues to deliver on its enormous potential for our shareholders, employees, customers and the communities of which we are a part."

Banco Santander on Thursday said CEO of Portugal Pedro Castro e Almeida will replace Simoes as regional head for Europe in September.

The Madrid-based lender said Castro e Almeida will maintain his current position, which he has held since 2019.

Santander Executive Chair Ana Botin said: "Pedro has done a great job in leading Santander Portugal, positioning the bank as a leader in customer satisfaction, efficiency and profitability, and a model for successful transformation. He is the right person to take the region forward and build on the progress Antonio and the team have made in advancing towards One Santander."

Shares in Legal & General were down 1.9% at 233.60 pence each in London on Thursday morning, while Santander shares fell 1.8% at EUR3.19 each in Madrid.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.35% 3.208 Delayed Quote.15.97%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC -1.95% 233.419 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 101 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2023 2 012 M 2 554 M 2 554 M
Net Debt 2023 5 557 M 7 054 M 7 054 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,25x
Yield 2023 8,55%
Capitalization 14 072 M 17 864 M 17 864 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 11 498
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 238,00 GBX
Average target price 304,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Arthur John Broadley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-4.61%17 864
BLACKSTONE INC.22.21%64 021
KKR & CO. INC.22.55%49 100
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION37.60%17 255
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.05%13 518
AMUNDI3.21%11 768
