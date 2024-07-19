The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) (“LegalZoom”).

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom disclosed that its CEO would be departing, “effective immediately,” after the company had “decided that now is the right time for this transition.” Additionally, LegalZoom disclosed in a press release that the company significantly lowered its full year revenue guidance.

On this news, LegalZoom’s stock price fell over 25%, to close at $5.86 per share on July 10, 2024.

