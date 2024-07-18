Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LZ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom disclosed that its CEO would be departing “effective immediately” after the Company had “decided that now is the right time for this transition.” Additionally, the Company significantly lowered its fiscal year revenue guidance.

On this news, LegalZoom’s stock price fell $1.99, or 25.4%, to close at $5.86 per share on July 10, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased LegalZoom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

