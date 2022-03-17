Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LegalZoom.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LZ   US52466B1035

LEGALZOOM.COM, INC.

(LZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LegalZoom com : What Is the Difference Between S Corp and C Corp?

03/17/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What Is the Difference Between S Corp and C Corp?

Understanding the differences between an S corp. and a C corp. could save you money, time, and headaches.

by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
updated March 17, 2022· 4min read

C corporation and S corporation designations are both valid choices when incorporating a business. While they have some similarities, they also have some important differences.

Before you make your decision, make sure you understand the pros and cons of each.

Corporation Basics

C corporations and S corporations have quite a bit in common. Owners of a corporation are called shareholders, and they elect directors to oversee business operations. The directors hire officers to manage the day-to-day operations. Profits, called dividends, are distributed to shareholders according the number of shares each owns.

A corporation is formed by preparing a document called articles of incorporation, and filing registration documents with the state.

Corporations are required to issue stock, adopt by-laws, hold annual director and shareholder meetings, keep minutes of meetings, issue written corporate resolutions for significant decisions, and file annual reports with the state government and pay annual fees. Failure to do these things can result in the loss of personal liability protection and dissolution of the corporation.

Setting up a corporation provides limited personal liability for its owners. A corporation is set up under state law, and is legally a separate entity from the owners. As a separate legal entity, only assets of the corporation are subject to corporate debts. Although there are some exceptions, a shareholder is not personally liable for corporate debts, and assets of the shareholder are protected from business creditors.

While there are similarities between C corporations and S corporations, there are also some stark differences.

Formation

All corporations begin as C corporations. A C corporation may be converted to an S corporation by filing IRS Form 2553, Election by a Small Business Corporation, with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). There may also be state forms to file to obtain S corp status for state tax purposes.

It is called an "S" corporation because the provisions in the law that permit it are found in Subchapter S of Chapter 1 of the Internal Revenue Code.

To obtain S corp status for a certain year, Form 2553 must be filed no later than March 15 of that year for corporations operating on a calendar year basis. For corporations operating on an alternative fiscal year, it must be filed no later than the 15th day of the third month of the fiscal year. Of course, it can also be filed at any time during the previous tax year.

Taxation

The main reason for choosing an S corp is to save on taxes. There is a big difference in how a C corp and an S corp are taxed.

For federal tax purposes, C corporation profits are taxed, and are reported on the corporation tax return. Any after-tax profits distributed to shareholders as dividends are taxed again, and are reported by the shareholders on their personal tax returns. T

his "double taxation" can be avoided by electing S corp status for your corporation. An S corp. is treated similar to a sole proprietorship or a partnership. The profits (or losses) are passed through the S corp. to the shareholders, and are only taxed to the shareholders and reported on their personal tax returns.

Many states also pass profits and losses through to the owners of S corporations. However, a few states engage in double taxation of S corps.

Ownership

A C corp. will provide more flexibility regarding selling shares of stock. According the IRS, a corporation that elects S corp. status may not:

  • Have more than 100 shareholders
  • Issue more than one class of stock
  • Have shareholders who are not U.S. citizens or residents
  • Be owned by a C corporation, other S corporations, LLCs, partnerships, or various trusts

None of these restrictions apply to C corporations, which can help the company grow larger. For example, having more than one class of stock can help a business raise capital from investors without giving them voting rights.

Additional Benefits

A company may want to provide certain benefits to shareholders who are employees, such as health, life, and disability insurance. With a C corp., the cost of such benefits can be deducted by the corporation, and are not taxable to the shareholder as long as the benefit is provided to at least seventy percent of the employees.

An S corp. cannot deduct the cost of benefits, and they become taxable to a shareholder who owns more than two percent of the stock.

Which Is Best for You?

Generally, S corp. status is preferred by small businesses, which usually fit within the legal limitations for an S corp. Certain types of corporations find more advantages with a C corp.

An S corp. is often not available to large corporations, those with a lot of start-up capital and large ambition, or those planning to sell stock globally. Large corporations may want the flexibility of being able to have more than 100 shareholders, sell shares to investors who are not U.S. citizens or resident aliens, have shares owned by other entities (corporations, LLCs, partnerships, trusts, etc.), or issue more than one class of stock.

Generally, an S corp is more popular with smaller businesses because of the likely tax savings, and a C corp is more popular with larger companies because of the greater flexibility to raise capital. However, whether a C corp. or S corp. would be best for your business is dependent upon careful analysis of various factors as they relate to your particular situation.

Ready to incorporate your business?GET STARTED NOW

Disclaimer

LegalZoom.com Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEGALZOOM.COM, INC.
06:21pLEGALZOOM COM : What Is Springing Power of Attorney?
PU
06:21pLEGALZOOM COM : What Are the Different Types of Patents?
PU
03/14Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target for LegalZoom.com to $14 From $19, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks' Declines Accelerate Ahead of Friday Close
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Edging Lower This Afternoon
MT
03/11Jefferies Lowers Price Target for LegalZoom.com to $13 From $17, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/11JPMorgan Lowers Price Target for LegalZoom.com to $15 From $38, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
03/11JMP Securities Adjusts LegalZoom.com Price Target to $31 From $35, Maintains Outperform..
MT
03/11Credit Suisse Lowers LegalZoom.com's PT to $31 from $40, Resets Business Formation Grow..
MT
03/11Barclays Adjusts Price Target on LegalZoom.com to $17 From $32, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGALZOOM.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 577 M - -
Net income 2021 -121 M - -
Net cash 2021 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 900 M 2 900 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 055
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart LEGALZOOM.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
LegalZoom.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGALZOOM.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Wernikoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noel B Watson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jeffrey M. Stibel Chairman
Amy Haupl VP-Experience Strategy & Research
Shrisha Radhakrishna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGALZOOM.COM, INC.-8.84%2 902
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.66%447 501
NETFLIX, INC.-40.65%158 730
PROSUS N.V.-28.57%147 308
AIRBNB, INC.-6.45%98 695
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.23%63 735