  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LegalZoom.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LZ   US52466B1035

LEGALZOOM.COM, INC.

(LZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
9.190 USD   -1.45%
04:09pLegalZoom to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023
GL
04:09pLegalZoom to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023
GL
03/31Legalzoom.com, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
News 
Summary

LegalZoom to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

04/11/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
GLENDALE, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, following the close of market.

Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 to discuss the company’s financial results.

LegalZoom First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
 
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
   
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
   
Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call by clicking here
   

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, https://investors.legalzoom.com/. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. LegalZoom enables small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact

investor@legalzoom.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
