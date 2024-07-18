The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LZ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom disclosed that its CEO would be departing “effective immediately” after the Company had “decided that now is the right time for this transition.” Additionally, the Company significantly lowered its FY revenue guidance.

On this news, LegalZoom’s stock price fell $1.99, or 25.4%, to close at $5.86 per share on July 10, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased LegalZoom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717907353/en/