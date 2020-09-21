Log in
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

(LEGN)
Investigation of Legend Biotech Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

09/21/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Legend Biotech Corporation (“Legend Biotech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LEGN) complied with federal securities laws. On September 21, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fangliang Zhang, “is presently under residential surveillance” by Chinese law enforcement. Legend Biotech also disclosed that the Chinese Customs Anti-Smuggling Department has inspected certain business facilities of Legend Biotech's parent and majority shareholder, including Legend Biotech’s location in Nanjing, in connection with “an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations” under Chinese law. The price of Legend Biotech’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Legend Biotech and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy, Esq. at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
