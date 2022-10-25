Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday.

J&J's teclistamab, branded as Tecvayli, is approved for treating adults with multiple myeloma that is hard to treat or has come back after receiving four or more prior lines of certain classes of therapies, the company said.

The approval, however, comes with a boxed warning for cytokine release syndrome, a condition where the immune system reacts more aggressively than it should, and neurologic toxicity.

While there are other approved therapies for treating multiple myeloma such as Abecma from rival Bristol-Myers Squibb and GSK Plc's Blenrep, many patients see a relapse after starting treatment, making it an area of significant unmet need that drugmakers can tap into.

J&J's treatment received conditional approval from the European drug regulator in August.

Though multiple myeloma is rare compared to breast or prostate cancer, it is a common type of blood cancer, which develops in the bone marrow and can spread throughout the body. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Manas Mishra, Khushi Mandowara and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)