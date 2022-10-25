Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Legend Biotech Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEGN   US52490G1022

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

(LEGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
49.11 USD   +4.56%
03:40pJohnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
RE
03:20pJohnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
RE
10/21Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising in Late Trade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

10/25/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday.

J&J's teclistamab, branded as Tecvayli, is approved for treating adults with multiple myeloma that is hard to treat or has come back after receiving four or more prior lines of certain classes of therapies, the company said.

The approval, however, comes with a boxed warning for cytokine release syndrome, a condition where the immune system reacts more aggressively than it should, and neurologic toxicity.

While there are other approved therapies for treating multiple myeloma such as Abecma from rival Bristol-Myers Squibb and GSK Plc's Blenrep, many patients see a relapse after starting treatment, making it an area of significant unmet need that drugmakers can tap into.

J&J's treatment received conditional approval from the European drug regulator in August.

Though multiple myeloma is rare compared to breast or prostate cancer, it is a common type of blood cancer, which develops in the bone marrow and can spread throughout the body. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Manas Mishra, Khushi Mandowara and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOXED, INC. -6.35% 0.6647 End-of-day quote.-95.15%
GSK PLC -0.27% 1383.6 Delayed Quote.-15.59%
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION 3.15% 48.435 Delayed Quote.0.77%
Analyst Recommendations on LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 -379 M - -
Net cash 2022 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 863 M 7 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 53,5x
EV / Sales 2023 33,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 071
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Legend Biotech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 46,97 $
Average target price 68,00 $
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Macomber Chief Financial Officer
Fang Liang Zhang Chairman
Guowei Fang SVP, Global Head-Research & Early Development
Liz Gosen Senior Vice President-Global Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION0.77%7 863
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS41.39%79 631
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.73%78 807
BIONTECH SE-47.64%32 805
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.40%29 267
GENMAB A/S6.88%24 352