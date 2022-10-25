Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for
treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment
option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company
said on Tuesday.
J&J's teclistamab, branded as Tecvayli, is approved for
treating adults with multiple myeloma that is hard to treat or
has come back after receiving four or more prior lines of
certain classes of therapies, the company said.
The approval, however, comes with a boxed warning for
cytokine release syndrome, a condition where the immune system
reacts more aggressively than it should, and neurologic
toxicity.
While there are other approved therapies for treating
multiple myeloma such as Abecma from rival Bristol-Myers Squibb
and GSK Plc's Blenrep, many patients see a
relapse after starting treatment, making it an area of
significant unmet need that drugmakers can tap into.
J&J's treatment received conditional approval from the
European drug regulator in August.
Though multiple myeloma is rare compared to breast or
prostate cancer, it is a common type of blood cancer, which
develops in the bone marrow and can spread throughout the body.
(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Manas Mishra, Khushi Mandowara and
Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)